Pro Kabaddi 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans & U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas?

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 kicks off today in Ahmedabad, promising a thrilling spectacle for Kabaddi enthusiasts. The opening match will witness a face-off between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans, while the second match of the day features U Mumba against UP Yoddhas. Here's all you need to know about these exciting clashes.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: Head-to-Head Records

In the history of their encounters, Gujarat Giants have dominated Telugu Titans, securing victory in seven out of eight matches. Telugu Titans, however, are determined to turn the tide in the PKL 2023 opener.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas: Head-to-Head Records

U Mumba and UP Yoddhas share a closely contested history, with UP winning five out of ten games and U Mumba clinching four victories. A memorable 28-28 tie adds an extra layer of anticipation to this matchup.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: Key Details

For those unable to witness the action live at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, worry not. The live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, starting at 08:00 pm IST.

Full Squads

Gujarat Giants

Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh

Telugu Titans

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Robin Chaudhary, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Mohit, Nitin, Vijay, Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari

U Mumba

Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Kunal, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

UP Yodha

Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar

