Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Singh: Know all about India hockey team captain ahead of 2023 World Cup

In 2011, Harmanpreet Singh enrolled at the Surjeet Academy Jalandhar to improve his game and his skills caught the eye of coaches from the day he started

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

One of the best names in India to ever step on a hockey circuit, Harmanpreet Singh turned 27 years of age on Friday (January 6). Players like Singh are often deemed as generational talents. His impeccable defensive skills along with the ability score goals is just beyond explanation. Born in Amritsar, Punjab, Harmanpreet started playing hockey at a very small age. He wanted to be a forward when he first started playing at 15 years of age at the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy. However, as he developed his skills and game, Singh shifted toward the defensive position.

Singh has a sensational drag-flick shot which makes him an excellent penalty corner specialist. With the FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023 on the cards, Singh has a huge responsibility upon his shoulders to lead the Indian team as the captain. India will lock horns with Spain on the inaugural day of the tournament, January 13.

In 2011, Singh enrolled at the Surjeet Academy Jalandhar to improve his game and his skills caught the eye of coaches from the day he started. Soon he was referred to the Indian junior team by the coaches at the youth camp. To improve his skills, Singh often used to practice with heavy balls to gain more power in place of a normal hockey ball.

He made his junior team (national) debut in the 2011 Sultan Johor Cup. Singh won the player of the tournament 3 years later in the same tournament netting 9 goals for his team in Malaysia. His hard work and consistency finally paid off when he made his senior debut in 2015 against Japan.

Harmanpreet SinghFIH Hockey World Cup 2023India hockey teamIndia hockey captain

