Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet Singh once again delivered a crucial goal for India, securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina in their Pool B match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the final moments, turning the game around for India. In the first half, India fell behind 0-1 after Lucas Martinez scored for Argentina. Despite creating several chances and earning four penalty corners, India struggled to convert them into goals. However, Harmanpreet’s late goal from a penalty corner salvaged a draw and kept India’s hopes alive in the tournament.

The match, which saw former Indian cricket captain and head coach Rahul Dravid in the stands, started slowly before gaining momentum. India struggled due to a weak performance from the midfield, with vice-captain Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh not making much impact. The team also had trouble converting penalty corners, scoring just once from 10 opportunities during the game.

Earlier, India had won their opening match against New Zealand with a 3-2 scoreline, thanks to a late penalty stroke by Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian team displayed a strong performance, putting pressure on New Zealand and making key saves through PR Sreejesh.

In the dying minutes of the match, Sukhjeet Singh earned a penalty corner, which was converted into a penalty stroke when Harmanpreet’s dragflick hit a New Zealand player. The Indian skipper made no mistake, sealing the win.

Sreejesh acknowledged the tough nature of the opening match and emphasized the importance of securing the three points. He highlighted that despite some mistakes, the team's performance was a valuable learning experience, showing that in hockey, every moment counts from start to finish.

India’s next match is against Ireland on Tuesday, followed by games against Australia and reigning champions Belgium in their final two pool matches. India’s group, Pool B, also includes reigning Olympic champions Belgium, Australia, Ireland, and Argentina. In their match against New Zealand, India showcased resilience and a never-say-die attitude, coming back from behind twice. The game began with India dominating the play and creating several scoring opportunities, including a fantastic shot by Olympic debutant Abhishek, which was well-saved by New Zealand’s goalkeeper Dominic Dixon.