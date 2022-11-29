topStoriesenglish
HARYANA STEELERS VS U MUMBA 2022

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch HAR vs MUM online and on TV channel?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In Season 9, the Haryana Steelers have six victories, nine defeats, and two ties. Their greatest threats in assault have been Manjeet and Meetu Sharma, who have 130 and 121 raid points, respectively. With 38 raid points, K. Prapanjan has been the team's second-best raider, and he will want to improve in the remaining games. Jaideep Dahiya has been the Steelers' top performer on the defensive side with 47 tackle points. Dahiya's defence has benefited from Mohit Nandal's 30 tackle points. Nitin Rawal, an all-around player, and Amirhossein Bastami have contributed as well, with 23 and 21 tackle points, respectively.

U Mumba, on the other hand, has had an up-and-down season thus far, with nine wins and eight losses. With 117 raid points, Guman Singh has been the Mumboys' top raider. Guman has received assistance from Ashish (80 raid points) and Jai Bhagwan (55 raid points). With 48 tackle points, Rinku has been U Mumba's top defender in defense. With 33 and 31 tackle points, respectively, Mohit and Surinder Singh have also contributed significantly on the defensive end.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba head-to-head

U Mumba and Haryana Steelers have met off 12 times. Out of those, U Mumba have won seven games, while Haryana Steelers have won four. One contest resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will be played on Tuesday, November 29.

Where will the match between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

