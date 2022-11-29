topStoriesenglish
PUNERI PALTAN VS GUJARAT GIANTS 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs GUJ online and on TV channel?

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Puneri Paltan has displayed consistency throughout the season and presently leads the points standings with 12 victories, four defeats, and two ties. Aslam Inamdar, who leads the Paltan with 132 raid points, has been supported offensively by Mohit Goyat, who has 120 raid points so far this season. With 93 raid points, Akash Shinde has also demonstrated good maturity. Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Sanket Sawant have all contributed tackle points to their defence, with Fazel Atrachali leading the way with 43.

Gujarat Giants, however, are having a difficult time as they have gone six games without a victory. They have so far accomplished five victories, eleven defeats, and a stalemate. With 128 raid points, Rakesh has emerged as the Giants' burgeoning star in the area of raiding. Parteek Dahiya (113 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit have assisted him (89 raid points). With 28 and 26 tackle points, respectively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have demonstrated their defensive prowess for the Giants. In addition, Rinku Narwal has contributed with 22 tackle points so far.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan have faced off in 11 games. Gujarat Giants have won seven games, while Puneri Paltan have won three. One game ended in a draw.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will be played on Tuesday, November 29.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

