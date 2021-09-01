'He is way cooler': Ex-WWE star The Rock reacts to viral photo of his doppelganger

Former WWE star Dwayne Johnson, who is also known by his stage name 'The Rock', was left stunned after looking at the picture of his lookalike, which has been doing rounds on social media. Such are the similarities between the two, that 'The Rock' even called the doppelganger to be much "cooler" than him.

Dwayne also said that he is looking forward to share a drink with his lookalike and listen to all his 'Rock stories'.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Last week, an Alabama police officer caught the eyes of the netizens for looking exactly like the former WWE star. Many even took to social media to comment to point out the similarities between Dwayne and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields.

A report by The Independent stated that the sheriff's acquain'tance have often been called him “The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child”.

Fields said that he enjoys the comparsion, calling it "flattering". "I go along with it. It’s humours. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," Fields was quoted as saying in the report.