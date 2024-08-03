Heartbreak For Manu Bhaker, Narrowly Misses Third Medal, Finishes Fourth In 25m Pistol Shooting At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian ace shooter Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on clinching her third medal in a single Olympic event, finishing just outside the podium in fourth place in the Women's 25m Pistol at the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite her close call, Bhaker’s performance remains a testament to her exceptional skill and tenacity on the global stage. Manu Bhaker was in second place after the fourth elimination, trailing behind Korea's Jiin Yang, who was in the lead. Bhaker was ultimately eliminated in the third-place shoot-off by Hungary's Veronika Major and finished in fourth place.

In an intensely competitive event, Bhaker demonstrated remarkable precision and composure but ultimately fell short of securing the bronze medal. Her final score, though impressive, left her a whisker away from the medal bracket. Despite this, Bhaker’s achievements at the Paris Games have been nothing short of historic.

Already a double bronze medalist, Bhaker has made significant strides in Indian shooting history. She secured her first bronze medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol and followed it up with another bronze in the10m air pistol mixed team with Sarabjot Singh. With these victories, Bhaker has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history as the first Indian individual athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games.

Moreover, Bhaker’s remarkable feat also highlights her as the first female shooter from India to win an Olympic medal. Her success in Paris complements India’s broader achievements in shooting, with the nation claiming all three available medals in the sport so far. Swapnil Kusale added to this triumph by clinching bronze in the Men’s 50m Rifle Three Positions earlier in the week.

Her achievements have not only brought pride to the country but also set a new benchmark in Olympic history. Bhaker’s remarkable journey and her unwavering determination have made her a trailblazer in Indian shooting and an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation. As India celebrates this historic feat, Manu Bhaker's legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations to reach new heights in Olympic sports.