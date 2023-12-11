Highlights | BLR Vs UPY, PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Bengaluru Bulls Beat UP Yoddhas
Gujarat Giants VS Jaipur Pink Panther and UP Yoddhas VS Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match Highlights.
PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is back with another doubleheader for its fans as Jaipur Pink Panther, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be in action on Monday (December 11) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. First, Panthers will go head to head against points table leaders Gujarat Giants who have three wins from their four matches played this season so far. Later on, Bengaluru Bulls will face UP Yoddhas in search of their first win of this tournament.
Jaipur Pink Panthers too are waiting for their first win of the season and so far they have only played two matches with one ending as a draw and the other one they lost. The match against Giants is expected to be an intense one as both teams are seeking a breakthrough.
Highlights from Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 Matches.
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs BLR: Coach lets UP know
The UP Yodhyas have got some stern words from their coach. Suchit is out now it is the first win for Bengaluru Bulls. What a game we have had. First win for Bulls and it is Vikash Kandola who got his team over the line.
BLR 37 - 35 UPY
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs BLR: Bulls on top
Bengaluru Bulls in complete control of this contest but we still have 7 minutes left on the left. Can Pardeep Narwal pull something magical here?
UPY 25 - 34 BLR
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs BLR: All out!
UP Yoddhas all out Bengaluru Bulls and it still the same story for UP Yoddhas. Can Pardeep Narwal guide his team back into this contest?
BLR 29 - 21 UPY
LIVE PKL 2023 UPY vs BLR: Half time
Half time for the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas contest. This is really nice for the Bulls as they searching for their first win of the season.
BLR 21 - 14 UPY
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs UP: Bulls bounce back
Pardeep Narwal needs to switch gears again UP Yoddhas have found themselves in trouble. Bulls keen on keeping their lead at the moment.
BLR 13 - 8 UPY
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs UP: Pardeep Narwal with super raid
Super raid from Pardeep Narwal as he takes three points. What a raid that is for the starting of this contest.
UP 4 - 1 BLR
LIVE Panthers vs Giants Score: Defending champions win
Jaipur Pink Panthers have got their first win of the PKL 2023 season and it is a statement making victory as they beat the table toppers Gujarat Giants to register their first win of the season. Arjun Deshwal with a crazy performance, he had 15 raid points today.
JPP 35 - 31 GUJ
LIVE Panthers vs Giants Score: Jaipur lead by 2 points
Jaipur Pink Panthers currently leading the contest by two points with just 120 seconds left on the clock. Surely, Gujarat will give their best now.
GUJ 29 - 31 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Panthers lead
Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken the lead now and they are 3 points ahead. What a game of Kabaddi we have today, this is sensational performance from Arjun. He has 13 raid points till now.
GUJ 26 - 29 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Arjun on fire
Panthers have levelled the scoring and a super raid from Arjun Deshwal is the reason for that, what a player! Don't go anywhere, this contest can go any side now.
JPP 23 - 24 GUJ
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Intense contest
Wow! Jaipur Pink Panthers are not giving up on this one as the lead of Gujarat has been cut down to 4 points now. Arjun Deshwal key for the Panthers now.
GUJ 22 - 18 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Action resumes
Half time is over and we are over five minutes into the second half. Panthers are now 7 points behind Gujarat Giants now.
GUJ 21 - 14 JPP
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panther: Half time
Bhavani Rajput has kept his team alive in this contest. Panthers now lead by eight points at half time.
GUJ 20 - 12 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Bhavani Rajput saves Panthers
Bhavani Rajput has single-handedly saved Jaipur Pink Panthers with two successful raids to save his team from an all-out.
JPP 12 - 19 GUJ
LIVE Gujarat Vs Jaipur: Giants on top
Gujarat Giants are in complete control of this contest after a tight start from both teams. They have a 9-point lead at the moment for Gujarat.
JPP 7 - 16 GUJ
LIVE Gujarat Vs Jaipur: Tight affair
Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers are turning the heat up in this contest. Giants with a super raid and they are leading by 3 points now.
JPP 5 - 8 GUJ
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Action begins
Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match begins. The score is 2-2 within 3 minutes of action in Bangalore. This one is going to be a tight affair.
GUJ 2 - 2 JPP
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Giants: 8 PM start time
We are all set for some Kabbadi action coming your way guys, stay tuned! We are just 30 minutes away for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023 match to begin.
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: Head to Head record
The Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Gujarat Giants in today's PKL 2023 double header. Checkout the head to head record of the two teams below.
LIVE PKL 2023 Jaipur vs Gujarat: Intense battle expected
The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Giants is expected to be an intense affair as both teams are keen on getting a win.
LIVE PKL 2023: Match timings
The first game between Panthers and Giants will begin at 8 PM (IST) followed up by the clash between UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls starting at 9 PM (IST).
LIVE PKL 2023: Livestreaming details of today's matches
Checkout the livestreaming details for today's Pro Kabaddi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas in the link below.
LIVE PKL 2023 Panthers vs Giants: Arjun key for Jaipur
Arjun Deshwal had an injury in the last game and we all know how crucial his performance is for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.
A blockbuster start to a milestone season
You asked, and they delivered
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches Today
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2023 matches today between aipur Pink Panther, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls. The first game will start at 8 PM followed up by the second game starting at 9 PM (IST) in Bangalore.