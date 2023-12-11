Highlights | BLR Vs UPY, PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Bengaluru Bulls Beat UP Yoddhas

PKL 2023: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is back with another doubleheader for its fans as Jaipur Pink Panther, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be in action on Monday (December 11) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. First, Panthers will go head to head against points table leaders Gujarat Giants who have three wins from their four matches played this season so far. Later on, Bengaluru Bulls will face UP Yoddhas in search of their first win of this tournament.

Jaipur Pink Panthers too are waiting for their first win of the season and so far they have only played two matches with one ending as a draw and the other one they lost. The match against Giants is expected to be an intense one as both teams are seeking a breakthrough.

Highlights from Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2023 Matches.