HIGHLIGHTS | IND (3) Vs (2) AUS Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India Beat Australia In Olympics After 52 Years

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), Paris Olympics 2024: Already qualified for the quarter-finals, India faced their first defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024 against defending champions Belgium in their Pool B match of the men's Hocket tournament. A 1-2 defeat can affect the mindset of players who were cruising undefeated in the tournament before Thursday (August 2). However, India defeated Australia and scripted history as they did it in the Olympics after 52 years with a tight scoreline of 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team began their campaign with hard-fought victory against New Zealand before drawing 1-1 against Argentina with a late equaliser. In the last game before facing Belgium, they defeated Ireland 2-0 as well.

