HIGHLIGHTS | IND (3) Vs (2) AUS Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India Beat Australia In Olympics After 52 Years
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), Paris Olympics 2024: Already qualified for the quarter-finals, India faced their first defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024 against defending champions Belgium in their Pool B match of the men's Hocket tournament. A 1-2 defeat can affect the mindset of players who were cruising undefeated in the tournament before Thursday (August 2). However, India defeated Australia and scripted history as they did it in the Olympics after 52 years with a tight scoreline of 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team began their campaign with hard-fought victory against New Zealand before drawing 1-1 against Argentina with a late equaliser. In the last game before facing Belgium, they defeated Ireland 2-0 as well.
Breaking the 52-Year Wait
Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972
This victory is for every Indian.
Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline
Onto the Quarter Finals
FT:
India 3 - 2 Australia
Abhishek 12
Harmanpreet… pic.twitter.com/iHDKbHxuXz
Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2024
LIVE India vs Australia Score: Full time
It is full-time now and India have beaten the Australia hockey team. A review was taken against goalkeeper Sreejesh from Australia but it is of no use for Austrlia as India win the contest.
IND 3 - 2 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia Score: India shine
India have shined in this hockey match against Australia and it is very shocking the Aussies were quiet today in front of India's goal but credit to the defenders and goalkeepers as well.
IND 3 - 1 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia Score: Last Quarter
Last and fourth quarter is left now as India lead the contest by two goals. Despite back to back attacks from both sides, none of them could score but let's see what tactics Australia bring in the last fifteen.
IND 3 - 1 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia: PC Converted!
Nicely done from the Indian team as captain Harmanpreet Singh coolly converts the penalty corner to a goal in style and that is his second for the day.
IND 3 - 1 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: Half time
It is half time and India have a lead of one goal at the moment against Australia. The contest is going toe to toe and anybody could be the winner at the time of final whistle.
IND 2 - 1 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia Score: Sreejesh on fire
India goalkeeper Sreejesh is on fire again and it looks like the Aussies will have to pull out something magical to beat the Indian goalkeeper today.
IND 2 - 0 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia Score: Captain scores
It is a penalty corner for India and they have scored with their captain Harmanpreet Singh showing his skills from the PC spot.
IND 2 - 0 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: GOAL!
What a goal and Australia are guilty of making the first mistake. India have taken an early lead in this contest but the game is going end to end and you cannot take your eyes of it.
IND 1 - 0 AUS
LIVE India vs Australia Hockey: Action Begins
Here we go! India take on Australia and the game has begun as both sides look to score early and get a grip on this contest in the first quarter itself.
IND 0 - 0 AUS
IND VS AUS Hockey Paris 2024 Olympics Live: Match Timings
The India vs Australia Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey match will begin at 4:45 PM (IST) in France. Men in Blue will look to secure the second spot in the group table.
LIVE India vs Australia Paris Olympics 2024: IND's campaign
India's campaign so far has been good except for that one defeat against Belgium recently. Before that game, India remained unbeaten but the defending champions defeated India 1-2.
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey Match Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey match taking place in France. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.