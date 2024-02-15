Highlights, IND(4) - AUS(6), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Scorecard: Australia Destroy India In Bhubaneswar
LIVE Updates | India Vs Australia (IND VS AUS), FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match LIVE Scorecard: India ave beatn Spain and Netherlands in the first two matches of the tournament
India are playing Australia in their third match of FIH pro League 2023-24 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. Team India have won both of their previous matches and will aim to maintain their winning momentum today. The Harmanpreet Singh and Co started the season with a 4-1 win against Spain before scripting a thrilling 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO) shootout win against the defending Champions the Netherlands in their first two matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.
Australia, in contrast, has secured victories in both of their matches played in Bhubaneswar thus far. They commenced their campaign with a 4-3 triumph against Spain and followed it up with a convincing 5-0 win over Ireland.
Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton remarked, "It's been a solid performance from the team, but there's room for improvement. Playing consecutive matches against top teams is challenging, but we've had a good break to recover. Now, the focus is on the remaining two games in Bhubaneswar."
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from FIH Pro League clash between India and Australia.
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey Match: Full-time
Can you believe what just happened? The hosts were trailing by 2 goals in Q1 then they bounced back with a 2 goal lead to make it 4-2 and then Australia decided to show their game and ruthlessness to finish things 6-4.
IND 4 - 6 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey Match: Boom Boom From Australia
This defeat is going to itch India for a long time as Australia have just scored two goals in no time before the full-time whistle out of nowhere! Australia lead contest by 6-4 now.
IND 4 - 6 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: Another one!
It is a goal fiesta in Bhubaneswar as we see goal number 8 and it is Australia's Gover who scores again to level the scores for his team.
IND 4 - 4 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: Goal!
Zalewski finds the much needed goal for Australia and that is it for the third quarter. India really under the pressure now by the Kookaburras.
IND 4 - 3 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: Intense affair
The second half is pretty intense as Australia are searching for a way back into this contest but India are so keen on keeping the lead.
IND 4 - 2 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS: Mandeep Singh scores
Mandeep Singh scores for India as Harmanpreet Singh gives him a fine assist. India take a two goal lead now just minutes before half-time.
IND 4 - 2 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey: India bounce back
End of first quarter and India have got a goal back from the captain Harmanpreet Singh who converts it from the penalty corner.
IND 1 - 2 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey: Goal and Goal!
In blink of an eye, Australia have taken a two goal lead in this contest with one man Blake Govers scoring twice under 2 minutes.
IND 0 - 2 AUS
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey: Here we go!
Action begins in Bhubneshwar between India men's hockey team and the Australia men's hockey team. Checkout the playing 11 of India below.
Here's how India Australia line up for this match.
LIVE IND vs AUS Hockey: What happened in last game?
India last faced Australia in Rourkela in FIH Hockey Pro League last year and India won 5-4 in style. Can they repeat the heroics tonight?
LIVE IND vs AUS FIH Hockey Pro: Livestreaming Details
Checkout the livestreaming details of the India vs Australia FIH Pro League 2024 Hockey Match.
India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS For Free Live In India?
FIH Men's Pro League LIVE: India vs Australia today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Men's Pro League on our live blog today. India aim to keep the winning momentum as they face Australia in their third clash of the tournament. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.