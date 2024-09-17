Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794420https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/highlights/india-vs-china-hockey-live-score-updates-asian-champions-trophy-2024-final-scorecard-team-squad-harmanpreet-singh-gao-jiesheng-2794420.html
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS CHINA ASIA CHAMPIONS FINAL

IND (1) vs China (0) | India vs China Hockey Final Highlights: India Clinch Fifth Asian Champions Trophy With 1-0 Win Against China

India vs China Hockey Final Live Score: India faces China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, with both teams battling for the title. Follow India vs China live hockey score updates as India aims to defend its championship.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 07:51 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs China Hockey Finals Live
LIVE Blog

IND vs CHI Final Live: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team is all set to take on hosts China in the highly anticipated final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base. India has been in sublime form throughout the tournament, entering the final as the overwhelming favorites, while China will look to upset the defending champions on their home turf.

India has been nothing short of dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the league phase, they secured a 3-0 win over China, setting the tone for their campaign. Following that, India registered victories against Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and arch-rivals Pakistan, confirming their place in the semifinals.

China's journey to the final has been equally impressive. In their semifinal clash against Pakistan, they showcased immense resilience, winning 2-0 in a thrilling shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. Now, playing in front of their home crowd, they will be hoping to pull off a major upset against the reigning champions.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates Of India vs China Asia Champions Final 2024 

17 September 2024
17:13 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live: INDIA RETAINS THE ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2024

It's official! India have claimed the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy title, defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final. This victory marks their record-extending fifth title. India's previous wins came in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), and 2021. Now, they've added another trophy to their collection.

17:11 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live, Asian Champions Trophy: Less Than 2 Minutes To Go

China has a chance to equalize after an error from an Indian defender leaves a small opening for a shot. The attempt hits a stick, loops up, and Suraj Karkera watches it sail over the goal.

17:05 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live: Last 5 Minutes To Go

India has the upper hand as only 5 minutes are left. The goal came at the perfect moment, and now India will look to defend strongly to secure the title.

17:02 IST

IND vs CHI Hockey Final Live: Finally! India Scores First Goal

Jugraj Singh scores, and India takes the lead! After constant pressure from the Indian attackers, Jugraj Singh found himself in the right spot and calmly guided the ball into the net.

16:59 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live: Final Quarter Begins Will India Score?

The final quarter begins, and the atmosphere is buzzing as Chinese fans cheer their team to pull off an upset against the defending champions. The hosts kick off the last quarter. 

16:51 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live

China squanders another penalty corner as Amit Rohidas successfully clears it. However, it's not all positive for India, as Amir Ali receives a green card.

16:45 IST

LIVE IND vs CHI: India coming hard

India are coming in hard after half-time as their are waves of attack from the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. China still keen on defending and running the clock down.

16:29 IST

LIVE India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Final

India were tested and frustrated by China in the first two quarters as the hosts decided to sitback and run down the click opting not to press up high. India came up with a hard press but failed to find a goal.

IND 0 - 0 CHI

16:17 IST

LIVE India vs China Final: Park The Bus

China park the bus as India look clueless of how to break the great defence of the hosts. India win a pc but Harmanpreet Singh fails to create magic like he normally does.

IND 0 - 0 CHI

16:09 IST

LIVE India vs China Final: Goalless so far

Second quarter is on it's way and we still don't have something to seperate these two quality sides. India looking for pcs to convert but China also coming on top of their game at the moment.

IND 0 - 0 CHI

16:00 IST

LIVE India vs China Final: China goalkeeper on top

Wang Caiyu often called as the Great Wall of China has shown some tremendous skills to save his team from trouble. India will have to pull something special to beat this man today.

IND 0 - 0 CHI

15:45 IST

LIVE India vs China Final: India eye goal

India are eyeing an early goal in their final against China of the Asian Champions Trophy. The home crowd is with China, all the flags around the stadium are showing support to their team.

15:31 IST

India vs China Asian Champions Final: Lineup of India

Here is the starting 11 for India for their final against China in the Asian Champions Trophy. Take a look below.

15:03 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live: Pakistan Lost To China In Semis

Pakistan lost to China in the semi finals and were crashed out from the tournament. 

14:44 IST

India vs China Hockey Match Live: Where And How To Watch It Live

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final match between India and China will start at 3:30 PM IST on September 17.

Check Details Here- Complete Live Streaming Details 

14:36 IST

India vs China Asia Champions Final Live: India's Unbeaten Run So Far

India vs China: 3-0

India vs Japan: 5-1

India vs Malaysia: 8-1

India vs Korea: 3-1

India vs Pakistan: 2-1

Semi-final, India vs Korea: 4-1

14:18 IST

India vs China Hockey Final Live: Head To Head Record

India holds a dominant head-to-head record against China. 

Matches: 23

India: 17

China: 3

Draw: 3

14:08 IST

India vs China Live Hockey Final Score: Venue

The much-awaited final game between India and China will be taking place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday.

 

13:56 IST

INDIA vs CHINA Hockey Final Live

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final, stay tuned to zee news english for all the latest updates. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months