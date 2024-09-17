IND (1) vs China (0) | India vs China Hockey Final Highlights: India Clinch Fifth Asian Champions Trophy With 1-0 Win Against China
India vs China Hockey Final Live Score: India faces China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, with both teams battling for the title. Follow India vs China live hockey score updates as India aims to defend its championship.
IND vs CHI Final Live: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team is all set to take on hosts China in the highly anticipated final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base. India has been in sublime form throughout the tournament, entering the final as the overwhelming favorites, while China will look to upset the defending champions on their home turf.
India has been nothing short of dominant, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the league phase, they secured a 3-0 win over China, setting the tone for their campaign. Following that, India registered victories against Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and arch-rivals Pakistan, confirming their place in the semifinals.
China's journey to the final has been equally impressive. In their semifinal clash against Pakistan, they showcased immense resilience, winning 2-0 in a thrilling shoot-out after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. Now, playing in front of their home crowd, they will be hoping to pull off a major upset against the reigning champions.
India vs China Hockey Final Live: INDIA RETAINS THE ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2024
It's official! India have claimed the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy title, defeating hosts China 1-0 in the final. This victory marks their record-extending fifth title. India's previous wins came in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), and 2021. Now, they've added another trophy to their collection.
India vs China Hockey Final Live, Asian Champions Trophy: Less Than 2 Minutes To Go
China has a chance to equalize after an error from an Indian defender leaves a small opening for a shot. The attempt hits a stick, loops up, and Suraj Karkera watches it sail over the goal.
India vs China Hockey Final Live: Last 5 Minutes To Go
India has the upper hand as only 5 minutes are left. The goal came at the perfect moment, and now India will look to defend strongly to secure the title.
IND vs CHI Hockey Final Live: Finally! India Scores First Goal
Jugraj Singh scores, and India takes the lead! After constant pressure from the Indian attackers, Jugraj Singh found himself in the right spot and calmly guided the ball into the net.
India vs China Hockey Final Live: Final Quarter Begins Will India Score?
The final quarter begins, and the atmosphere is buzzing as Chinese fans cheer their team to pull off an upset against the defending champions. The hosts kick off the last quarter.
India vs China Hockey Final Live
China squanders another penalty corner as Amit Rohidas successfully clears it. However, it's not all positive for India, as Amir Ali receives a green card.
LIVE IND vs CHI: India coming hard
India are coming in hard after half-time as their are waves of attack from the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. China still keen on defending and running the clock down.
LIVE India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Final
India were tested and frustrated by China in the first two quarters as the hosts decided to sitback and run down the click opting not to press up high. India came up with a hard press but failed to find a goal.
LIVE India vs China Final: Park The Bus
China park the bus as India look clueless of how to break the great defence of the hosts. India win a pc but Harmanpreet Singh fails to create magic like he normally does.
LIVE India vs China Final: Goalless so far
Second quarter is on it's way and we still don't have something to seperate these two quality sides. India looking for pcs to convert but China also coming on top of their game at the moment.
LIVE India vs China Final: China goalkeeper on top
Wang Caiyu often called as the Great Wall of China has shown some tremendous skills to save his team from trouble. India will have to pull something special to beat this man today.
LIVE India vs China Final: India eye goal
India are eyeing an early goal in their final against China of the Asian Champions Trophy. The home crowd is with China, all the flags around the stadium are showing support to their team.
India vs China Asian Champions Final: Lineup of India
Here is the starting 11 for India for their final against China in the Asian Champions Trophy. Take a look below.
Final Showdown Line-up Announced
Here’s the starting XI for today’s epic battle
India vs China Hockey Final Live: Pakistan Lost To China In Semis
Pakistan lost to China in the semi finals and were crashed out from the tournament.
India vs China Hockey Match Live: Where And How To Watch It Live
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final match between India and China will start at 3:30 PM IST on September 17.
India vs China Asia Champions Final Live: India's Unbeaten Run So Far
India vs China: 3-0
India vs Japan: 5-1
India vs Malaysia: 8-1
India vs Korea: 3-1
India vs Pakistan: 2-1
Semi-final, India vs Korea: 4-1
India vs China Hockey Final Live: Head To Head Record
India holds a dominant head-to-head record against China.
Matches: 23
India: 17
China: 3
Draw: 3
India vs China Live Hockey Final Score: Venue
The much-awaited final game between India and China will be taking place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, People’s Republic of China, on Tuesday.
INDIA vs CHINA Hockey Final Live
Welcome to the live coverage of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy final, stay tuned to zee news english for all the latest updates.