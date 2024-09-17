India vs China Hockey Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Final Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

IND vs CHI: India's journey to the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 has been nothing short of dominant, with the team remaining undefeated throughout the tournament. Their impressive run in the league stage, highlighted by a 3-0 victory over China, showcased their strength and set the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating final clash.

On Monday, the defending champions, India, secured their place in the final with a convincing 4-1 victory over South Korea in the semi-final. The Indian team was relentless in their attack, with key players stepping up at crucial moments. Uttam Singh opened the scoring early in the 13th minute, setting the tone for India’s dominance. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh continued his fine form, contributing two goals in the 19th and 45th minutes, while Jarmanpreet Singh added a goal in the 32nd minute. South Korea’s Yang Jihun managed to score in the 33rd minute, but it served as nothing more than a consolation, as India comfortably booked their place in the final.

India’s attacking prowess has been a hallmark of their performance throughout the tournament. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, they have demonstrated remarkable teamwork and clinical finishing, making them the team to beat. Their journey to the final has seen them remain undefeated, a testament to their consistency and hunger to retain the title.

Earlier, China secured their spot in the final after a thrilling semi-final encounter against Pakistan. The match ended 1-1 after regulation time, with China displaying resilience in a nerve-wracking shoot-out, eventually winning 2-0. The Chinese team has shown a strong defensive front and tactical discipline, making them formidable opponents, especially with the advantage of playing on home soil.

As India and China prepare to face off in the final, anticipation is building for a high-stakes encounter. India will be looking to assert their dominance once again, having beaten China comfortably in the group stage. With a well-rounded team boasting strong attackers and a solid defense, India enters the final as clear favourites. Their recent history against China, including the 3-0 victory in the league stage, adds to their confidence heading into the match.

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: India vs China live telecast and streaming details

When is the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match?

The India vs China match in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will take place on 17 September.

What time is the India vs China Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match?

The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs China in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be shown on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

As the final approaches, the stakes could not be higher. Both teams are poised for battle, and with the Asian Champions Trophy on the line, a fierce and closely contested match is all but guaranteed.