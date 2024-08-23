Advertisement
NEERAJ CHOPRA

HIGHLIGHTS | Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra Comes 2nd, Peter Finishes 1st With 90.16 Throw

Check Highlights from Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event at Lausanne Diamond League 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra took part in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 athletics event in Switzerland on Friday and finished second. Anderson Peters came first with a throw of 90.16 meters. Javelin field at the Diamond League was full of stars as the top six ranked in the recent Olympics competed against each other. It was not an easy job for Neeraj to finish first following his groin injury but he still did pretty well. Pakistan's golden boy Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 skipped the meet.

HIGHLIGHTS From Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event At Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Here.

23 August 2024
01:31 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024 Updates: Peter goes past 90

Anderson Peters goes past the 90 meter mark with 90.16 throw. Neeraj with a throw of 89.49 comes on the second spot at the meet.

01:26 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024 Updates: Round 5

Neeraj Chopra gets to number 3 with a throw of 85.58 meters. A much needed throw for the Indian javelin star but again he has to breach the 90 meter mark to win a competition.

01:23 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024 Updates: Chopra In Trouble

Neeraj Chopra has failed to impress in his fourth throw as well, it goes for 82.34 meters only, his best of the night remains 83.21. Number 1 Anderson has 88.49 at the moment.

01:03 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: Chopra trailing

Bad news for Indian fans as Neeraj Chopra's third attempt is 83.13 meters and he is now fourth behind Anderson, Julian and Artur at the moment.

00:48 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: Better From Neeraj

A better throw in his second attempt of 83.21 meters but that is not enough to get him on the top as he gets the third spot.

00:38 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: Neeraj Trailing

Is another upset coming for the India star? Javelin athlete currently trailing in the first round with a throw of 82.10 meters, he is fourth in the list. Longest so far is 86.36 from Anderson.

00:27 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: Javelin Event Begins!

Anderson Peters with a strong start of 86.36. Neeraj Chopra's first throw will be coming up soon. We can expect some tough competition for Neeraj Chopra tonight.

Below is the entry list of athletes -

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Roderick Genki Dean (Japan)

Lassi Etelatalo (Finland)

Artur Felfner (Ukraine)

Andrian Mardare (Moldova)

Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania)

Anderson Peters (Grenada)

Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

Julian Weber (Germany)

Julius Yego (Kenya)

00:23 IST

Neeraj Chopra Injury Update

"The final treatment will be after the season ends. I will try to take care of it as much as possible and consult the doctors later," the Tokyo 2020 Gold medallist said at a presser ahead of the Lausanne event.

00:15 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: 100m Women Race Is On

Women's 100m race is on and we are facing a little delay in the Javelin event by the looks of it. Fans can enjoy Athletics action on JioCinema app and website. Neeraj Chopra will be in action soon.

23:59 IST

Diamond League 2024 Updates: Long Jump Men's Competition

The Long Jump Men's competition is in place which will be followed up by the Women's competition minutes later. Neeraj's event will begin at 12:12 AM (IST) August 22.

23:18 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra Ready For Action

India's Neeraj Chopra is ready to compete in Zurich against some top-class competitors. It is worth noting he has won both 2022 and 2023 Diamond League.

22:51 IST

Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Live Updates

We are all set and India's star athlete will be seen in action in some time. In Zurich, Neeraj Chopra will eye to finish first although the competition is tough but his skills are something he can back to finish above everyone else.

21:40 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024: Prize Money Details

Take a look at the prize money details of medal winners from India at the Paris OIympics 2024. Details attached in the link below.

Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker: Here's How Much Prize Money Paris Olympics 2024 Medallists Of India Will Get - In Pics

21:18 IST

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024

Winning a silver at the Olympics is not an easy job but Neeraj Chopra has set his standards of gold since his arrival in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He was smiling but has mentioned that goal was to win gold and injury played a little part on his game.

20:46 IST

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024: 90 meter to cross?

Can Neeraj Chopra cross the 90 meters mark in the Diamond League 2024? He has not crossed the 90 meter mark in his career so far.

 

20:14 IST

LIVE Updates Diamond League 2024: Injury Concern

In Zurich, Neeraj Chopra will face top competition apart from Arshad Nadeem who is not competing plus his injury is a big concern as well. He informed about his injury after Olympics.

19:19 IST

LIVE Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024: Arshad Nadeem to take part?

As per reports, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will skip the Diamond League event taking place on Friday. He finished first and won gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

18:46 IST

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2024: Livestreaming Details

Neeraj Chopra will represent India in the Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw event on Friday. Take a look at the livestreaming details of the event in the link below.

Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League - Livestreaming Details

 

17:42 IST

LIVE Diamond League 2024: Timings

The event of Neeraj Chopra will begin at 12:12 AM (IST) on Friday (August 23). Neeraj Chopra last competed in the Paris Olympics and he confirmed his participation for the Diamond a few days earlier.

17:09 IST

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Javelin Throw Event. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture, Stay tuned.

 

