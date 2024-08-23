HIGHLIGHTS | Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra Comes 2nd, Peter Finishes 1st With 90.16 Throw

India's javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra took part in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 athletics event in Switzerland on Friday and finished second. Anderson Peters came first with a throw of 90.16 meters. Javelin field at the Diamond League was full of stars as the top six ranked in the recent Olympics competed against each other. It was not an easy job for Neeraj to finish first following his groin injury but he still did pretty well. Pakistan's golden boy Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal at the recent Paris Olympics 2024 skipped the meet.

Feeling so bad for Neeraj Chopra



90m will come for sure .



Neeraj was nowhere close to his best in 1st 5 throws gave his all in at 6th throw with SB of 89.49m



Common Neeraj 90m will come for sure #NeerajChopra

