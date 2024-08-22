Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Schedule: When, Where And How To Watch Javelin Throw Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, unable to defend his title in the men's javelin throw final. The gold medal was claimed by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who made history with a new Olympic record. Nadeem started with a throw of 91.79m and later achieved 92.97m, securing the gold and setting the Olympic record. His final throw was 91.79m. Neeraj’s best throw was 89.45m, which he managed in his second attempt. He struggled with four foul throws in a row.

The Lausanne Diamond League meet marks Neeraj's fifth competition this season. He began 2024 with a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League. Currently, he is fourth in the Diamond League standings and needs to finish in the top six in Lausanne to qualify for the final in Brussels later this month.

Who Are the Key Competitors at Lausanne?

Lausanne will not be an easy walk for Chopra. The javelin event features some of the world's best throwers, including Olympic bronze medallist Anderson Peters from Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic. Both athletes have had stellar seasons, with Peters boasting a season-best of 88.63 meters and Vadlejch closely behind with 88.65 meters.

Julian Weber of Germany, another fierce competitor, will also be in action. Weber, who won the Paris Diamond League meeting with a throw of 85.91 meters, has consistently pushed the limits this season and will be looking to continue his strong form in Lausanne.

What Can We Expect from the Lausanne Diamond League 2024?

As the Lausanne Diamond League unfolds, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra. The Indian star's ability to deliver under pressure is well-documented, and despite the stiff competition, he remains a top contender for a podium finish. Chopra's recent throws have demonstrated both power and precision, key elements that will be critical in Lausanne.

Chopra's strategy will likely involve building on his momentum from Paris, where his 89.45-meter throw reaffirmed his status as one of the world's top javelin throwers. His focus in Lausanne will be on consistency, aiming to secure a top-six finish to ensure his place in the finals. Given his track record, there's every reason to believe that Chopra will rise to the occasion.

Where and How Can You Watch the Event Live?

For fans eager to catch Neeraj Chopra in action, the Lausanne Diamond League javelin throw event will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website, with the telecast available on Sports18. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:22 AM IST on Friday, August 23, making it a must-watch for athletics enthusiasts across India.