HIGHLIGHTS - Patna Pirates (41) vs Tamil Thalaivas (40) | PKL 2024: Devank Shines As PAT Beat TAM
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Patna Pirates will be facing Tamil Thalaivas on Friday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match 15 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 first leg on Friday. Patna Pirates who are the three-time champions will be looking to make a comeback after facing a defeat at the hands of defending champions Puneri Paltan.
On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will look to grab yet another win as they outplayed Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan (35-30) in the back-to-back clashes.
Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 game between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas here
LIVE PKL 2024
Patna Pirates defend the last raid successfully and what an intense affair we have had today in PKL 2024. Devank scored over 20 for Pirates, Narendra scored 15 for his team failed to guide them over the line.
LIVE PKL 2024: Devank On Fire
Devank has turned this contest upside down as Patna Pirates take the lead after trailing all the time in the contest.
LIVE PKL 2024: Intense Affair
We are in the second half now and Devank has just completed 20 points in this contest. Patna Pirates slowly trying to bounce back in the contest.
LIVE PKL 2024: Thalaivas Lead
Tamil Thalaivas with a heavy lead at the moment looking to seal the deal for them. Patna Pirates have time to bounce back but the opposition taking every extra second to complete any move at the moment.
LIVE PKL 2024: Action Begins
Action begins between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas for the PKL 2024 league fixture match. Both teams eyeing to take an early lead in this contest.
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Starting Lineups
Patna: Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Gurdeep, Shubham Shinde
Tamil: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amir Hossein Bastami, Sachin
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Thalaivas Squad
Tamil Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Patna Pirates Squad
Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep
Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates:
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.
