Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811968https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/highlights/patna-pirates-vs-tamil-thalaivas-pkl-2024-live-score-and-updates-pat-vs-tam-match-15-pro-kabaddi-league-season-11-scorecard-gachibowli-indoor-stadium-hyderabad-shubham-shinde-sagar-rathee-2811968.html
NewsOther Sports
PATNA PIRATES VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

HIGHLIGHTS - Patna Pirates (41) vs Tamil Thalaivas (40) | PKL 2024: Devank Shines As PAT Beat TAM

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Patna Pirates will be facing Tamil Thalaivas on Friday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:04 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match 15 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 first leg on Friday. Patna Pirates who are the three-time champions will be looking to make a comeback after facing a defeat at the hands of defending champions Puneri Paltan.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will look to grab yet another win as they outplayed Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan (35-30) in the back-to-back clashes. 

Follow all the live updates of the PKL 2024 game between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas here

 

25 October 2024
21:04 IST

LIVE PKL 2024

Patna Pirates defend the last raid successfully and what an intense affair we have had today in PKL 2024. Devank scored over 20 for Pirates, Narendra scored 15 for his team failed to guide them over the line.

20:50 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Devank On Fire

Devank has turned this contest upside down as Patna Pirates take the lead after trailing all the time in the contest.

20:40 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Intense Affair

We are in the second half now and Devank has just completed 20 points in this contest. Patna Pirates slowly trying to bounce back in the contest.

20:24 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Thalaivas Lead

Tamil Thalaivas with a heavy lead at the moment looking to seal the deal for them. Patna Pirates have time to bounce back but the opposition taking every extra second to complete any move at the moment.

20:06 IST

LIVE PKL 2024: Action Begins

Action begins between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas for the PKL 2024 league fixture match. Both teams eyeing to take an early lead in this contest.

19:51 IST

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Starting Lineups

Patna: Ankit, Devank, Ayan, Deepak, Sandeep, Gurdeep, Shubham Shinde

Tamil: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Anuj Gawade, Amir Hossein Bastami, Sachin

19:35 IST

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Tamil Thalaivas Squad

Tamil Thalaivas: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi

19:01 IST

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Patna Pirates Squad

Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

 

19:00 IST

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2024 Live score and updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PKL 2024 match between Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK