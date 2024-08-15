HIGHLIGHTS | PKL 2024 Auction Day 1: Sachin Tanwar Becomes Most Expensive Buy, Pawan Sehrawat Goes Back To Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Auction Updates
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back for it's 11th season with the auction ready to take place in Mumbai of 15th and 16th of August. 12 teams will go against each other for the all-exciting players auction of PKL 2024 season. A total of 500 players will go down the hammer including foreign and domestic stars. Each team has a purse of Rs 5 crore with stars like Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal and more available in the mix.
There are four categories of players (Category A - Base Price Rs 30 lakh, Category B - Base Price Rs 20 lakh, Category C - Base Price Rs 13 lakh, Category D - Base Price Rs 9 lakh. A total of 212 slots are remaining in 12 teams with 88 players already retained by the respective franchises.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Day 1 finishes
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar joined the Bengaluru Bulls after they won a bidding war against U Mumba for ₹1.1075 crore on Thursday, the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Surjeet sold for Rs 60 lakhs
Surjeet has been bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Mohit joins Puneri Paltan, the team's first buy of the auction.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: UP Buy For Rs 1.3 crore
UP Yoddhas buy Bharat for Rs 1.3 crore and the Bengaluru Bulls don't use their FBM Card. Vijay Malik next up is bought for a base price Rs 20 lakhs.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: FBM Card Used
Maninder Singh bought by Bengaluru bulls but Bengal Warriors use their FBM card to buy the raider for Rs 1.15 crore.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Sachin Sold To Thalaivas
Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore. Patna Pirates don't wanna use their FBM card. Pawan Sehrawat was sold for 1.7 crore.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Sunil Kumar sold for Rs 101.5 lakhs
Sunil Kumar has joined U Mumba for a price tag of Rs 101.50 lakhs. Next up are the domestic raiders now in the PKL 2024 auction.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Sehrawat joins Titans
Telugu Titans have used their FBM to get Pawan Sehrawat from U Mumba. Next up is Krishan in the defenders category and he is bought by Telugu Titans for Rs 70 lakhs.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction Updates: Atrachali goes to Warriors
Bengal Warriors have bought Fazel Atrachali for Rs 50 lakhs. Next up is Pawan Sehrawat in the Category A of all-rounders. His base price starts at 30 Lakhs (INR).
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction Updates: Shadloui goes to Steelers
The PKL 2024 auction has begun and first player up for grabs was Mohammad Reza Shadloui. An intense bidding war took place between U Mumba and Gujarat Giants, however, Haryana Steelers entered the fight pretty late and the foreign player was picked by them for a massive price tag of Rs 2.7 crore.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction Updates: Hot Start
It's been almost fifteen minutes since the auction has began and the bidding war for Mohammad Reza Shadloui is hot right now.
The auction for PKL 2024 season 11 is ready to begin.
A total of 212 slots are to be filled from this auction which will run on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.
LIVE PKL 2024 Auction: Brief About This Auction
A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP). The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction from 15th-16th August 2024 in Mumbai.
There are four categories in the auction - Category A (INR 30 lakh), Category B (INR 20 lakh), Category C (INR 13 lakh), and Category D (INR 9 lakh).
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 Auction is scheduled to be held on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai. The auction will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
The auction of PKL 2024 season will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Mumbai on August 15, 2024. A total of 12 teams will take part in the auction.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2024 auction taking place in Mumbai today.