Hima Das

Hima Das sprints to 3rd international gold within two weeks

Hima Das clocked 23.43 seconds to bag the top honours in women`s 200m event at the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet.

File photo

Kladno: Ace sprinter Hima Das bagged her third international gold in two weeks after she bagged the top spot in women`s 200m event at the Kladno Memorial Athletics Meet here om Czech Republic.

On Saturday, Das clocked 23.43 seconds to bag the top honours.

Meanwhile, national record holder Muhammed Anas also won gold in the men`s 400m race as he clocked 45.21 seconds to bag the top honours. 

In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Das had clocked 23.65 sec to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, also in Poland. 

After that, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on July 8. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

World junior champion Hima has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year.

