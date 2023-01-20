Team India played a subpar hockey vs Wales in their last Pool match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday (January 19), winning it 4-2 in the end. India required to win this match by a eight-goal difference to book their spot in the quarter-finals at the group stage itself. However, they could not achieve the objective and settled for a 4-2 win. England qualified from their group, D, to the quarters. The winners of the Pool stage move to the quarter-finals, as per the format of this World Cup. And now the remaining 8 teams, the second and third finishers in the pool, will play in Crossover matches to book the remaining spot in the quarter-finals.

Which teams have qualified for quarter-finals of Hockey World Cup 2023?

The teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals are: Australia (From Pool A), Belgium (From Pool B), Netherlands (From Pool C), England (from Pool D).

Who was your standout performer for the hosts tonight? #HWC2023 | @TheHockeyIndia | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/3rbZKM1hiG — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 19, 2023

Which teams will play crossover matches to qualify for quarter-finals of Hockey World Cup 2023?

Argentina and France (From Pool A), Germany and Korea (From Pool B), Malaysia and New Zealand (From Pool C), India and Spain (From Pool D) will take part in the Crossover matches for a spot in the quarter-finals.

What are Crossover matches in Hockey World Cup 2023?

Crossover matches are second attempt for those teams who could not book their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament. In a way, this stage has ensured that even the third placed team in the pool stage gets another shot at the qualification. Usually, the best two teams enter the quarters but not in this hockey World Cup.

In the crossover matches, the second finisher in Pool D will play the third placed in Pool C. Which means India will play New Zealand in the crossover match. Because the second placed team, plays the third placed in respective pools, it is called a crossover match.

When is the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 will take place on January 22 (Sunday).

What time is the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 will start at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 can be watched on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 can be live streamed on Hotstar.