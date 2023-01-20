topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
IND VS NZ HOCKEY WORLD CUP

IND vs NZ Hockey World Cup: What is a Crossover match that India need to win to qualify for quarter-finals? EXPLAINED here

Here's a ready-reckoner on Hockey World Cup 2023 crossover matches, explaining the new format in the tournament ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash that takes placed on January 22

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ Hockey World Cup: What is a Crossover match that India need to win to qualify for quarter-finals? EXPLAINED here

Team India played a subpar hockey vs Wales in their last Pool match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday (January 19), winning it 4-2 in the end. India required to win this match by a eight-goal difference to book their spot in the quarter-finals at the group stage itself. However, they could not achieve the objective and settled for a 4-2 win. England qualified from their group, D, to the quarters. The winners of the Pool stage move to the quarter-finals, as per the format of this World Cup. And now the remaining 8 teams, the second and third finishers in the pool, will play in Crossover matches to book the remaining spot in the quarter-finals. 

Also Read: HIGHLIGHTS | India (4) vs Wales (2), Hockey World Cup 2023

Which teams have qualified for quarter-finals of Hockey World Cup 2023?

The teams who have qualified for the quarter-finals are: Australia (From Pool A), Belgium (From Pool B), Netherlands (From Pool C), England (from Pool D).

Which teams will play crossover matches to qualify for quarter-finals of Hockey World Cup 2023?

Argentina and France (From Pool A), Germany and Korea (From Pool B), Malaysia and New Zealand (From Pool C), India and Spain (From Pool D) will take part in the Crossover matches for a spot in the quarter-finals. 

What are Crossover matches in Hockey World Cup 2023?

Crossover matches are second attempt for those teams who could not book their spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament. In a way, this stage has ensured that even the third placed team in the pool stage gets another shot at the qualification. Usually, the best two teams enter the quarters but not in this hockey World Cup. 

In the crossover matches, the second finisher in Pool D will play the third placed in Pool C. Which means India will play New Zealand in the crossover match. Because the second placed team, plays the third placed in respective pools, it is called a crossover match. 

When is the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 will take place on January 22 (Sunday). 

What time is the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 will start at 7 pm IST. 

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 can be watched on Star Sports Network. 

Where to live stream India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023?

The India vs New Zealand crossover match in Hockey World Cup 2023 can be live streamed on Hotstar.

Live Tv

IND vs NZ Hockey World CupIndia vs New Zealand hockey matchWhat is a Crossover matchHockey World Cup crossover matcheswhat India need to do to qualify for quarter-finals hockey world cupIND vs NZ Hockey match live streamIND vs NZ Hockey World Cup details

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885