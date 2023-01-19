LIVE Updates | India Vs Wales, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia score again, 3-2 up vs NZ

Team India will need to not just beat but thrash Wales in their last Group game today on January 19 (Thursday) in order to top the group. But the hosts first need to ensure they beat Wales today and ensure the quarter-finals qualification. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started off the tournament with a 2-0 win vs Spain. This was a match that they should have won with a bigger goal difference. They dominated the 60-minute game time yet they could score just 2 goals. In the match earlier England had thrashes Wales 5-0 to get a bigger goal difference in the pool. The India vs England match was played at high energy but it ended as 0-0 draw.

That means both India and England have 4 points on the table but England are currently table toppers because of bigger goal difference. Spain are third while Wales are second.

One of the big setbacks for India is the injury to Hardik Singh, who could not complete the match against England. He pulled his hamstring and had to be taken off the field. Hardik has had a terrific tournament as he makes a nice run from the midfield into the circle and has 5 shots on goal, most by an Indian player. That is why Hardik is an important player and hopefully, he will be able to make a comeback vs Wales or in future World Cup matches.