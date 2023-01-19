topStoriesenglish
INDIA VS WALES HOCKEY DATE

LIVE Updates | India Vs Wales, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Malaysia score again, 3-2 up vs NZ

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Score and LIVE Score: Follow India vs Wales Hockey World Cup latest update and final scorecard and highlights of match here on our live blog 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

LIVE Blog

Team India will need to not just beat but thrash Wales in their last Group game today on January 19 (Thursday) in order to top the group. But the hosts first need to ensure they beat Wales today and ensure the quarter-finals qualification. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started off the tournament with a 2-0 win vs Spain. This was a match that they should have won with a bigger goal difference. They dominated the 60-minute game time yet they could score just 2 goals. In the match earlier England had thrashes Wales 5-0 to get a bigger goal difference in the pool. The India vs England match was played at high energy but it ended as 0-0 draw. 

That means both India and England have 4 points on the table but England are currently table toppers because of bigger goal difference. Spain are third while Wales are second. 

One of the big setbacks for India is the injury to Hardik Singh, who could not complete the match against England. He pulled his hamstring and had to be taken off the field. Hardik has had a terrific tournament as he makes a nice run from the midfield into the circle and has 5 shots on goal, most by an Indian player. That is why Hardik is an important player and hopefully, he will be able to make a comeback vs Wales or in future World Cup matches.

19 January 2023
14:39 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE Score: Malaysia score again

Good stuff from Malaysians as they score the third goal right after NZ scored the equaliser. The fourth quarter has been stuff of brilliance from both the sides. It is Faizal Saari scores the second goal today and what a crucial goal this is turning out to be. 

MAS 3-2 NZ 

14:32 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE: NZ bounce back

New Zealand make a solid comeback with two goals in matter of minutes. They have now drawn levels with Malaysia in this match. Less than 6 minutes to go in this match. This is going to be a nail-biter. 

MAS 2-2 NZ

14:18 PM

Hockey World Cup: GOAL!

Malaysia go 2-0 up as they convert a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the third quarter. New Zealand have not handed 6 penalty corners to Asian side and that really sums up their match today. 

MAS 2 -0 NZ

14:05 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: The second half begins in Malaysia vs New Zealand contest

The second half begins in this big match between Malaysia vs New Zealand. Malaysia currently have a small lead of 1-0 but NZ upped their game in the last bit of 2nd quarter. 

MAS 1-0 NZ 

13:52 PM

Hockey World LIVE: Malaysia ahead at half time vs NZ

Malaysia had tough time in the last minutes of the 2nd quarter. But they survived attack from New Zealand. They are leading by a goal after the end of 2 quarters. Two more quarters to come. Stay tuned for an exciting match. 

MAS 1-0 NZ

13:46 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE: Malaysia dominate

Malaysians got another PC but they failed to convert. NZ look out of sorts and there is massive loss of concentration in their play today. Malaysia continue to dominate with 1-0 goal lead. 

MAS 1-0 NZ

13:31 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE: Malaysia 1-0 up vs NZ

End of first quarter and this phase was dominated by Malaysians. The Asian side scored the goal in this quarter and New Zealand will need to up the tempo in the 2nd quarter which is coming up soon. 

MAS 1-0 NZ

13:25 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE: Malaysia score

GOAL! Faizal Saari with a great touch gets Malaysia up and running with the first goal. It went upstairs and the TV umpire cleared the goal. Pressure on New Zealand in the first quarter itself. 

MAS 1-0 NZ

13:22 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE: MAS and NZ yet top open account

Malaysia miss to convert the penalty corner and what a poor attempt really. They need to do better than this. The match is fast and this is good to see from the fans' point of view. 

MAS 0-0 NZ

13:11 PM

Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: Time for match

Malaysia and New Zealand are done with national anthems and it is time to start the match. Watch this space for all latest updates and scorecard from the match. 

12:57 PM

Hockey World Cuo LIVE: Malayasia vs New Zealand

The first match starts at 1 pm IST. Mayalsia take on New Zealand. Both teams on same points, 3, and need a win to qualify for quarter-finals. Going to be a big match for both the sides.

12:44 PM

Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: Matches today

There are four matches to be played today on January 19. Check out today's scheudle below. 

Hockey World Cup LIVE Updates: India vs Wales at 7 pm IST

Malaysia vs New Zealand 1 pm IST

Netherlands vs Chile 3 pm IST

Spain vs England 5 pm IST

India vs Wales 7 pm IST

12:15 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of India vs Wales Hockey match. India start as favourites but there will be pressure on the hosts to perform in this game. They need not just win but win with a bigger goal difference in order to top the group. The match starts at 7 pm IST. 

Watch this space for all latest updates and score from the match.

 

