WATCH - PM Narendra Modi lifts up Vinesh Phogat's spirit after Tokyo 2020 heartbreak

After a disappointing end to her campaign in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, India's star grappler Vinesh Phogat was embraced with supporting words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the breakfast meet with the athletes at his residence, the Prime Minister had a special chat with Vinesh Phogat, who currently stands suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for alleged indiscipline.

The video of the interaction between the Prime Minister and Vinesh have been shared by multiple users on social media, in which, Modi can be seen hailing not only the wrestler but also her family for their contribution to the sport. The Prime Minister tells her that 'self-anger and dejection' are two feelings that the wrestler should avoid.

“Jeet ko sar par chadhne na do, haar ko man mein basne na do (Do not get arrogant in victory and do not get bogged down by defeat),” the PM told Vinesh.

The Prime Minister's motivational words come days after the wrestler opened about her mental state after the Tokyo 2020 debacle.

Meanwhile, WFI has accused Vinesh of staying and training away from the Indian contingent and wearing the wrong outfit during her matches at the Olympics. While the wrestler refuted two out of the three charges but agreed to wearing the wrong outfit, stating it to be an ‘unintended’ error.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister treated gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to churma and had ice-cream with India's first two-time female medallist PV Sindhu.

Upon meeting 23-year-old Ravi Dahiya, who finished second at the Olympics, Modi asked him not to be sad and cherish the moment.

“You belong to Haryana. The people from Haryana are very happy by nature. Then, why were you sad, even on the podium (despite winning a medal)? You have done so well. You have to smile,” the PM said to Dahiya referring to the wrestler's disappointment after missing out on gold. The 23-year-old was not very cheerful at the podium after he went down in the finals against Russia’s Zavur Uguev.