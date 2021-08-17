हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra speaks up in support of ‘suspended’ Vinesh Phogat

After the Tokyo Olympics, the WFI accused Vinesh Phogat of indiscipline and barred her from participating in any tournament. Neeraj Chopra has made it clear that he will support Vinesh Phogat.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra speaks up in support of ‘suspended’ Vinesh Phogat
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (centre) with wrestler Vinesh Phogat (left). (Source: Twitter)

India’s first track-and-field Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has spoken out in support of beleaguered wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been temporarily suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Javelin star Neeraj Chopra tweeted a photo with Vinesh Phogat and wrote on social media that he will continue to support the wrestler.

Vinesh Phogat was one of the biggest medal contenders for India at the Tokyo Olympics. But Vinesh lost in the quarterfinal match. After the Tokyo Olympics, the WFI accused Vinesh Phogat of indiscipline and barred her from participating in any tournament.

Neeraj Chopra has made it clear that he will support Vinesh Phogat. Neeraj Chopra said, “Every player lands on the field with the aim of raising the tricolor for their country. Vinesh Phogat is one of India's best athletes who has brought glory to the country on many occasions. We are all proud of you and will continue to support you in the next phase of your career.”

Meanwhile, the 2018 Asian Games champion has refuted WFI on all their allegations apart from one – related to the wrong jersey she wore at the Tokyo Olympics. Vidushpat Singhania, who is the managing partner of Krida Legal, is the lawyer representing Vinesh Phogat against WFI.

“While the Athlete deeply regrets not winning a medal, the Athlete believes she has been wrongfully accused of misconduct and indiscipline at the Tokyo Olympic Games Village (‘Olympic Village’). The Athlete respectfully refutes the allegations specified under the said Notice,” the reply quoted by Indian Express newspaper stated.

“In order to follow all COVID-19 protocols, Vinesh was required to stay with athletes of India’s track & field contingent who had arrived before the wrestlers and completed their quarantine, and was housed with Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Sekar Dhanalakshmi. The Athlete did not stay separately from the Indian contingent, as even the athletics contingent was a part of the larger Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020,” the reply stated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsNeeraj ChopraVinesh Phogat
Next
Story

Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: Tokyo Paralympic dream over for Afghan athletes trapped in Kabul

Must Watch

PT17M35S

DNA: USA's big role in the rise of Taliban!