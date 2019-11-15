Hubballi girl becomes world's fastest blindfold skater, enters Guinness World Records Book

Ojal Nalavade, a 12-year-old girl from Hubballi, made India proud by creating a new world record in blindfold skating and earning her entry in the Guinness World Records on Thursday morning.

Nalavade, a class 7 student, covered a 400-metre distance in just 51 seconds while skating blindfolded near Chetana College to enter Guinness Book of World Records.

The officials from the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that Ojal is now the fastest blindfolded skater in the world in the 400 metres category. She was handed the certificate amid cheers from well-wishers and skating enthusiasts.

Ojal was given a time of 60 seconds and a total of three attempts to achieve the record. The skater managed to achieve the mark comfortably in the third attempt.

Speaking after achieving the feat, Ojal expressed happiness and thanked everyone for their support.

“My parents, coach and family were a big support. I shall achieve more with their support in future,” she said.