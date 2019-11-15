close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ojal Nalavade

Hubballi girl becomes world's fastest blindfold skater, enters Guinness World Records Book

Nalavade, a class 7 student, covered a 400-metre distance in just 51 seconds while skating blindfolded near Chetana College to enter Guinness Book of World Records. 

Hubballi girl becomes world&#039;s fastest blindfold skater, enters Guinness World Records Book

Ojal Nalavade, a 12-year-old girl from Hubballi, made India proud by creating a new world record in blindfold skating and earning her entry in the Guinness World Records on Thursday morning. 

Nalavade, a class 7 student, covered a 400-metre distance in just 51 seconds while skating blindfolded near Chetana College to enter Guinness Book of World Records. 

The officials from the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that Ojal is now the fastest blindfolded skater in the world in the 400 metres category. She was handed the certificate amid cheers from well-wishers and skating enthusiasts.

Ojal was given a time of 60 seconds and a total of three attempts to achieve the record. The skater managed to achieve the mark comfortably in the third attempt. 

Speaking after achieving the feat, Ojal expressed happiness and thanked everyone for their support.

“My parents, coach and family were a big support. I shall achieve more with their support in future,” she said.

Tags:
Ojal NalavadeHubballiGuinness World Records book
Next
Story

Kabaddi World Cup to be held in Punjab from December 1-9

Must Watch

PT30M34S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day