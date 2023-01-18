'I have never...': Dutee Chand, India's first openly GAY athlete, opens up on dope allegations

India's star sprinter Dutee Chand received a big shock when a leaked mail on internet revealed that she has tested positive for a banned drug. The mail read that NADA, National Anti-Doping Agency, found adverse analytical finding on her urine sample. This news came in afternoon of Wednesday, January 18. Dutee has now reacted to the allegations, saying that so far she has received no letter from world body on failing dope test. She added that she has never used a banned substance. Dutee further said that once she receives a letter, she will take further steps in this matter.

"I have been competing at the highest level for almost a decade and I have never touched or used any kind of performance enhancing drugs. I have given my samples whenever asked. In 2014 I had to fight for my right to run due the hyperandrogenism case and now this has come up. I’ll have to see the letter first to tell you what my next step will be," said Dutee to the Indian Express.

Today i meet Mr @NickDLow, Deputy British High Commissioner in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/VsVpJIpWMB— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) January 17, 2023

She also added, "I haven’t received any letter from doping agencies or federation yet. I only got to know through media people that a letter is being circulated on social media."

As per a report, the urine sample was collected by NADA on December 5th last year in Bhubaneswar. It cotains banned substance called Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

According to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), SARMA are a 'class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.'

This was Dutee's A sample, meaning she can give her sample B to be tested again.

Not to forget, Dutee is India's best female sprinter in 100m with national record of 11.17 seconds. Dutee is also the first athlete to come out as Gay and declare her love to public.