Top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand tests positive, suspended for using prohibitive substance

India’s top sprinter Dutee Chand has tested positive and been suspended for using a prohibitive substance on Wednesday (January 18). Dutee has been handed a provisional suspension after testing positive.

The prohibitive substances found in Dutee’s samples are SARS S4 Andarine, O Dephenylandarine, SARMS (ENBOSARM) (OSTARINE) and LIGANDROL Metabolite. The prohibited substance Dutee tested positive for are Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), part of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties.

According to the WADA website's list of prohibited substances, these banned substances have the potential to be misused for performance enhancement in sport due to their anabolic properties, as well as their ability to stimulate androgen receptors in muscle and bone, leading to bone and muscle growth, according to the list of prohibited substances on the WADA website.

Dutee’s ‘A’ sample has tested positive. The next step will likely be an appeal by the sprinter and a test of her ‘B’ sample.

Dutee Chand has been temporarily suspended following a positive analytical finding by WADA. The sample B test and hearing have not yet been released. pic.twitter.com/de0Blbsdnm — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 18, 2023

In 2022, Dutee Chand participated in the National Games held in Gujarat from September to October. She participated in the 200 M event but failed to qualify for the final. In the 100m event, she finished sixth in the final.

She is an Asian Games medallist, having notched silver in 100 m and 200 m women's competitions in the 2018 edition of the event. Dutee also won Bronze in 2013, 2017 and 2019 in the Asian Championships.

Back in 2019, she became the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at a Universiade, winning it in 100 m event in 2019.