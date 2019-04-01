India finishes with 16 gold medals at Asian Airgun Championship

Indian shooters continued their dominance as they claimed five more gold medals on the final day of the Asian Airgun Championship to sign off with a total of 25 medals in Taoyuan, Taipei.

India finished with a total of 16 gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

On the last day of the competition, Yash Vardhan and Shreya Agrawal bagged three gold medals each.

Yash finished on top in 10m Air Rifle men's junior event. He then clinched the yellow metal in Team competition with his partners -- Keval Prajpati and Aishwary Tomar.

Yash scored 249.5, while Keval and Aishwary shot 247.3 and 226.1 for silver and bronze, respectively.

Earlier, Vardhan and Shreya joined forces to win the Mixed Team Rifle junior event.

Shreya won the gold in the 10m Air Rifle women's junior event. She also won the Team gold along with her partners Mehuli Ghosh and Kavi Chakkaravarthy.

Shreya's gold-winning 24-shots ended on an impressive 252.5, while Mehuli settled for individual bronze with an effort of 228.3. Meanwhile, Kavi made a fourth-place finish.

Indian shooting's next assignment is scheduled at Al Ain, UAE where the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup stage two commences on April 5.