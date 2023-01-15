India vs England Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

After starting their tournament with a superb win over Spain in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Indian will take on England in the second match on Sunday, January 15 at Rourkela. Thanks to goal from local boy Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh, India beat Spain 2-0 to start the tournament on a positive note. What stood from India was the way they dominated the 60 minutes of the match. Head coach Grahan Reid will be happy with the performance but he will want India to convert the half chances too.

The thing is that despite India's brilliant show vs Spain, they won the match just by 2 goal difference. The home team could have scored more goals but they failed to convert some penalty corners. In this match, India need to ensure they get as many PCs as possible and they convert them too to put pressure of the Englishmen.

England, on the other hand, started off the tournament with a win as well. They beat Wales 5-0 to display aggressive hockey. England player Sam Ward posted warning for all teams after the win when he said that England are looking to play hockey version of 'Bazball', the cricket philosophy that helpd England cricket team win Test matches by playing aggressive cricket. It will be interesting to see how this match pans out as India too are looking to attack from the word go.

When will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Sunday, 15 January 2023.

Where will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.