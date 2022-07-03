India are set to open its campaign in this year’s FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup against England on July 3 (Sunday). Notably, India qualified for the mega competition after their third position finish at the Asia Cup 2022.

It won't be wrong to say that revenge will be on India's mind as they lost to England in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. However, England are a top side, and they have all the ammunition to upset India, who are going to be without the services of talismanic forward Rani Rampal, who is currently injured.

India will be led by Savita Punia in the absence of Rampal.

Head-To-Head

England women have the upper hand against India women when it comes to head-to-head record. Out of seven matches played between the two teams, England have won three and lost one. Three games ended in draws.

Placed in Pool B, India will next face China on July 5 and New Zealand on July 7. The Women in Blue will play all their pool matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands in the event to be held from July 1 to 17.

Interestingly, India’s best position finish – fourth — at the World Cup dates back to 1974 and since then, they have failed to improve upon it. On the other hand, England's best result in the World Cup is a bronze medal in the 2010 edition in Rosario, Argentina.

England are placed fourth in world rankings while India are in sixth position.

India’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Head coach: Janneke Schopman



Check India vs England, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Livestreaming details here:



When is IND-W vs ENG-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs England Pool B match will be played on July 3 (Sunday) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen from 8 PM IST.

Which channel will live telecast IND-W vs ENG-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD will live telecast the India women vs England women, FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 match.

Where to watch the Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Live streaming of India vs England match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.