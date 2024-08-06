India vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs GER Semifinal At Paris Olympics 2024?

As the sun sets over the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, the anticipation builds for a clash of titans. The India vs Germany men's hockey semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics is more than just a game; it's a battle of legacies, a test of mettle, and a showcase of sheer athleticism. India's journey to this pivotal match has been nothing short of remarkable. Ranked fifth globally, the team displayed resilience and strategic prowess throughout the group stages, securing three wins out of five matches. The quarterfinal against Great Britain was a testament to their fortitude. Despite being a man down after Amit Rohidas received a red card, India managed to hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw, ultimately winning 4-2 in a nail-biting penalty shootout. The star of the shootout, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, made two crucial saves that propelled India into the semifinals for the second consecutive Olympics.

How did Germany perform in their journey to the semifinals?

Germany, the world’s number two team, had an equally impressive run. They triumphed over Argentina 3-2 in their quarterfinal, with Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, and Justus Weigand finding the back of the net. This victory set the stage for a high-octane semifinal against India, a team they last faced in a thrilling encounter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

What is the historical rivalry between India and Germany in Olympic hockey?

The history between India and Germany in Olympic hockey is storied and intense. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India clinched a historic 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze medal match, ending a 41-year medal drought. Since then, the teams have faced each other six times in the FIH Pro League, with India winning five of those matches. Germany, however, claimed victory in their most recent encounter in June 2023.

Who are the key players for India and Germany?

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the linchpin of their attack. With seven goals in six matches, Singh's prowess is crucial to India's hopes. The absence of defender Amit Rohidas, serving a one-match ban, will be felt keenly, but the team has shown they can adapt and overcome adversity. The defense, bolstered by the likes of Varun Kumar and Surender Kumar, will need to be at their best to thwart Germany's relentless offense.

Germany’s strength lies in their well-rounded squad and tactical acumen. Players like Gonzalo Peillat and Teo Hinrichs are pivotal, bringing both experience and skill to the fore. The German team’s ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities and maintain defensive solidity will be key to their strategy against India.

When will India play the Men's Hockey semi-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

India men's hockey team will play their semi-final match against Germany in Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday (August 6), 2024.

What time is India Men's Hockey semi-final match at Paris Olympics 2024?

India men's hockey team's semi-final match in Paris Olympics 2024 will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Germany in hockey at the Paris Olympics?

India vs Germany in hockey will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network.

How to live stream India vs Germany in hockey at the Paris Olympics?

India vs Germany in hockey will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

What are the stakes for the India vs Germany semifinal?

For India, a victory would mean a shot at their first Olympic gold in over four decades, adding to their illustrious tally of 12 Olympic medals. Germany, with three Olympic golds to their name, will be equally determined to reclaim the top spot.