Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774638
NewsOther Sports
INDIA VS GERMANY

LIVE Score | IND Vs GER Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Germany In Semifinal

India vs Germany: Follow LIVE Updates from the IND Vs GER Semifinal Hockey Match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 04:07 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

India vs Germany (IND vs GER), Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey Men's Team last won a gold at the Olympics back in 1980 when the Games took place in Moscow. Germany are world number 2 at the moment and the Men in Blue will face them in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics 2024. In the quarterfinal, despite going down to 10-men India did not give up and stood strong against Great Britain to win the contest via penalty shootout. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was the hero of the match for India and he is expected to deliver another stunning performance against Germany.

India have faced defeat once so far in their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against Belgium which was a close 1-2 loss. Before that, they started off with a 3-2 win against New Zealand to begin the tournament on a high note.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semifinal Match Here.

06 August 2024
16:07 IST

IND vs GER LIVE Updates: Livestreaming Details

Checkout the livestreaming details of India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal Hockey match in the link attached below.

India vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming Details - READ

15:57 IST

LIVE India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Semifinal Match

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Germany Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semifinal match. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?