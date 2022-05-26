हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Indonesia Asia Cup Hockey LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ID live in India on TV and Online

India will face off against Indonesia in a battle to stay alive in Pool A match of Asia Cup 2022 hockey tournament on May 26.

India vs Indonesia Asia Cup Hockey LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ID live in India on TV and Online
Indian hockey team will take on Indonesia in their third match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament in Jakarta on Thursday (May 26). India’s fate is not in their own hands anymore as even a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India’s faint hopes alive.

With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points). Under the guidance of Sardar Singh, India fielded a young team in the tournament alongside a handful of seniors like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, who came out of retirements. But the senior duo looked well past their prime if their performances in the two matches so far are to go by.

India conceded a last minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. But now, a ‘next to impossible’ task awaits the Indians as they not only have to score big against Indonesia but also hope that Japan beat Pakistan in the other Pool A match on Thursday if they are to progress to the Super 4 stage.

India have a goal difference of minus three as against Pakistan's plus 13. If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.

Asia Cup 2022 India vs Indonesia

Match Details

When will India vs Indonesia match in Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place on May 26 (Thursday), 2022

Where will India vs Indonesia match in Asia Cup 2022 take place?

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time is the India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 LIVE match?

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place from 5 PM IST onwards.

Where will Asia Cup Hockey match between India and Indonesia LIVE Broadcast be shown?

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will be shown LIVE on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

