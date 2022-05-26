Defending champions India need to beat hosts Indonesia by a huge margin and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match for advancing to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament in Jakarta on Thursday (May 26). India’s fate is not in their own hands anymore as even a win against lowly Indonesia will not guarantee them a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India’s faint hopes alive.

With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points). Under the guidance of Sardar Singh, India fielded a young team in the tournament alongside a handful of seniors like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil, who came out of retirements. But the senior duo looked well past their prime if their performances in the two matches so far are to go by.

India conceded a last minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. But now, a ‘next to impossible’ task awaits the Indians as they not only have to score big against Indonesia but also hope that Japan beat Pakistan in the other Pool A match on Thursday if they are to progress to the Super 4 stage.

India have a goal difference of minus three as against Pakistan's plus 13. If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place on May 26 (Thursday), 2022

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

India vs Indonesia Pool A match in Asia Cup 2022 will take place from 5 PM IST onwards.

