India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossover Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

Indian men's hockey team will play New Zealand in the crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The Indian team started off the tournament with a win over Spain with a 2-0 victory. They then drew with England 0-0 in what was a high-octane match. India needed to beat Wales by a different of 8 goals to top their pool and qualify for the quarter-finals. But they could not do it and won the match 4-2 to finish on second in the Pool. As a result, India will play a crossover match, winner of which will move into the quarters and fill one of the four remaining slots.

India play New Zealand today in last match of the day. The team is already on back foot with Hardik Singh ruled out of the tournament due to an hamstring injury. Mandeep Singh is also a doubtful starter as he too seemed to have done his knee. One will get to know only later about his fitness update. But Hardik's absence will be played hugely as he was in great form in this tournament and could have scored important goals for India.

However, India need to move on from the upset and the senior pros like Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh need to step up and ensure Men In Blue beat the Blacksticks to move into quarters.

What date Hockey World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand be played?

The match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the Hockey World Cup crossover match India vs New Zealand begin?

The crossover match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand crossover match?

India vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Vivek Prasad, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominic Dixon (gk), Simon Child, Kim Kingstone, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (c), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips