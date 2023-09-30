India Vs Pakistan Hockey Match Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match On Laptop And Online

It's the big one in the men's hockey event at Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, September 30, as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group A clash in Hangzhou, People's Republic of China. Both India and Pakistan have played three and won three in the Asian Games so far. But India top the group on basis of goal difference. In this match, the Indian team start as favourites as Pakistan don't have the same quality as their neighbours currently. Having said that, India cannot afford to take Pakistan lightly in the tournament.

Both India and Pakistan will move an inch further towards the semi-finals berth if they register a win today. Each team plays 5 matches in the group stage and the top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Watch out for Pakistan's Arbaz Ahmed, who is the leading run-scorer of Asian Games 2023 men's hockey. He has scored nine goals so far. Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh are joint top-scorers for India with 6 goals each. India thrashed Uzbekistan and Singapore by scoring 16 goals in each match. They then beat Japan 4-2 to continue winning momentum.

In the last Asian Games in Jakarta, India had beaten Pakistan 2-1. In their last meetup, India had beaten Pakistan 4-0.

When will the India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match be played at Asian Games 2023?

India will take on Pakistan on Saturday (September 30).

Where will the India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match be played at Asian Games 2023?

India will play on Pakistan in men's hockey match in Asian Games 2023 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

At What time will India vs Pakistan men’s hockey at Asian Games 2023 start?

The India vs Pakistan men’s hockey at Asian Games 2023 will start at 6.15 pm IST.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match. The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 3 channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Pakistan men’s hockey match at Asian Games 2023?

The Live streaming of India vs Pakistan hockey match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.