Indians will be in action from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and all eyes will be on the Indian contenders on the opening day including Shiva Thapa who will be up against an opponent of Pakistan. Thapa will be taking on Suleman Baloch of Pakistan in Round 32 contest of Men's 63.5 kg category. He will begin India's boxing campaign at the Games in Birmingham. Thapa is a former World Championships bronze medallist and a five-time Asian medallist as well. He will start as a favourite in this contest against the Pakistani, who is the national champion in his country.

This is the only boxing match scheduled on the opening day of the CWG 2022. World Champion Nikhat Zareen will open her campaign in the women's 48-50kg light flyweight category against Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique on Sunday. A victory would see her pitted against another easy opponent in Helen Jones of Wales in the quarterfinals.

Lovlina Borgohain will also be up against the lesser-known Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand in her opening light middle weight (66-70kg) bout on Saturday, and a win will pit her against Gold Coast silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals.

All you need to know about live stream and broadcast details of Shiva Thapa's match vs Suleman:

When will Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start?

Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start on July 29 (Friday).

Where will Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start?

Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG 2022 will be held at National Exhibition Centre in Solihull

What time will Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start?

Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start?

Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will start?

Shiva Thapa vs Baloch Suleman boxing match at CWG will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. You can also follow latest updates from the match on Zee News English website.