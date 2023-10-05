The Indian men’s kabaddi team will take on Pakistan in the men's kabaddi semi-finals of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. India reached the semi-finals on back of outstanding wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan. The Indians first thumped Chinese Taipei 50-27 before running over Japan with a resounding 56-30 win to set up a semi-final clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

When asked about India's performance in their two matches on Thursday, E Prasad, the Technical Director of Pro Kabaddi League, said, "India are doing well in the raiding and defence departments. Pawan Sehrawat and Sachin played very well today. We have great raiders on the left and right flanks. The opposition teams are not able to understand India's attacking strategies."

India are set to go up against Pakistan in the semi-final on Friday. Speaking about the match, E Prasad said, "Pakistan are a good team, but I think India will win comfortably. However, India shouldn't take any team lightly. Pakistan's tackling skills are very good. The Indian players should also ensure that they don't get injured."

INDIAN MEN'S KABADDI TEAM STARTED WITH A DOMINATING WIN OVER BANGLADESH



India dominated the whole match and started on a winning note as they defeated them 55-18.#Kabaddi #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/Fe7HtbFZsz — SPORTS ARENA__ (@SportsArena1234) October 3, 2023

China has not fielded a kabaddi team in the Asian Games but the interest for kabaddi was evident at the stadium. There were “oohs” and “aahs” from the spectators who were seeing great control and alertness from the Indians.

“The Asian Games being held in China has given us a chance to promote kabaddi here. If children start playing this sport at the school level, then the game could become popular by the time they enter universities for higher studies,” said Iran Head Coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. The seasoned coach has been appointed as the Head Coach of U Mumba for PKL Season 10.

The men's team will be looking to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal they lost to Iran in the 2018 final in Jakarta. The Indian’s Women’s team will also play its semifinal match tomorrow, against Nepal. The women's semis will start at 7 am IST.

When will IND vs PAK Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match be played?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal between India and Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 6 at 12:30 PM IST

Where can we watch the Men’s Kabaddi semifinal match India vs Pakistan at the Asian Games?

The Asian Games Kabaddi semifinal matches will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Sony Liv.