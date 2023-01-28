India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India will take on South Africa in their last match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Saturday, January 28 at Rourkela stadium in the evening. The aim for both sides will be to finish at 9th or 10th position in the tournament. This is a classification match for 9-12 place finish. India thrashed Japan in their 9-16th place classification match two days, beating them 8-0. This performance came too little too late for India who needed to beat Wales by this exact margin in their last Pool B Game to qualify for the quarter-finals. However, India could only a manage 4-2 win. They then were forced to play the Crossover match vs New Zealand but even there they lost even after being in lead for most part of the match. The loss came in the penalty shootouts.

India's best hockey came in the Classification match against Japan, and that too in the last 30 minutes. The match was level at 0-0 till the Half-time and it was only in the third and fourth quarter that India scored 8 goals.

Head coach of the Indian men's hockey team Graham Reid believes they missed the trick by not including a mental strength and conditioning coach in the side for the World Cup. Reid took the blamed upon himself, saying that he wrongly assumed his side would not need one in the World Cup. He said he felt that the support staff could manage things themselves and that was a mistake. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has now promised the team that they will have a mental strength and conditioning coach soon.

However, India first of all, need to finish as high as possible in the tournament with a win over South Africa.

When will the India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, January 28.

What time will India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at Rourkela.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming?

India vs South Africa Hockey World Cup 2023 match will Live Stream on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.