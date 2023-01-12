India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India

India face a tough challenge first up in FIH Men's Hockey World Cup that kickstarts in Odisha on Friday (January 13). India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will face Spain in their opening contest and this is going to be a difficult match for India. India, ranked number 6 in the world, take on Spain, who are currently ranked 8th. But Spain are a better team than what the rankings show. India, Spain, Wales and Great Britain have been grouped in Group D. There are 16 teams taking part in this World Cup who are divided into groups of 4. India and Spain met four times in 2022, Redsticks won 2 times while India won once. India have an edge in overall head to head. The two sides have met a total of 67 times in international hockey with India winning 28 times while Spain have won 25 times. 14 of the fixtures ended in a draw.

India need to start on a good note so that they qualify for the next round. Not to forget, India have not won this tournament in 48 years. The last time they won the hockey World Cup was in 1975. Back then the team was led by Ajitpal Singh and included the star players such as Harcharan Singh, Ashok Kumar and Aslam Sher Khan. Hopefully, PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh and Harmapreet Singh will end India's drought for a gold medal in hockey World Cup like they did in Olympics by winning the bronze medal finally after so many years in Tokyo.

When will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.