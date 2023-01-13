India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

As they sit down to give the finishing touches to their strategy for Friday’s (January 11) encounter with Spain on the opening day of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, the Indian team will be thinking of their Pro League matches against the same opponents in Bhubaneswar in October-November 2022.

India had lost the first game in the two-game series 2-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and could only win the second match in a shootout after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation 60 minutes. Those two matches played around 67 days back, must have given Graham Reid and his boys an insight into how tough the World Cup opener against the Red Sticks is going to be. Spain is ranked 8th in the FIH Rankings, just two spots below India and have come up strongly as a team recently after nearly a decade because a generation of players retired from the game.

Friday’s encounter is thus very crucial for both teams as winning it will give them a chance to establish an early lead in the Group of Death in which England and Wales are the other opponents. The Spanish players are known for their flair, skills and attacking prowess. They are one of the most talented and unpredictable teams out there and could prove a big stumbling block for India if the hosts are not at their best on Friday. The Red Sticks have in their ranks electrifying attacker Enrique Gonzalez, experienced midfielder Marc Miralles, classy captain Alvaro Iglesias, Pau Cunill (Rising Star nominee – FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021-22) and former Argentina international and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Joaquin Menini.

The stage is set, the players are warmed up, and the nation is ready for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



Here are the details of FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India vs Spain…

When will the India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will the India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will the India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match Squads

India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak(gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino.