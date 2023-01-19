India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live telecast of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in India

Team India will aim to beat Wales in their last Group D match in the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The match is to take place in Bhubaneswar. India made a winning start in the competition, beating Spain 2-0 in the opening encounter. Then the Indian team met England in their second match and that game finished in 0-0 draw. Not to forget, this was a high-octane match, played at high intensity and was closer than what the results could tell. The draw also meant that England continued to top the group because of the bigger goal difference. They had previously beated Wales 5-0. So despite India and England with same number of points (4), England sit atop the points table.

That is the reason India need to beat Wales but a bigger goal difference today. And hope England has a tough last game vs Spain. Currently, England are ahead by 4 goals and India will need to play hard to ensure the goal difference gets rubbed off and they surpass the English.

Wales have played 2 matches so far in the tournament and lost both of them. That is why chances are high that India can make a big impact on this European nation who lack firepower bite. Let's see how India fares in this hugely awaited match.

When will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday, 19 January 2023.

Where will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.