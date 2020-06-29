हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Kumari

Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das to tie knot on June 30, pre-wedding rituals begin

While Das will make his second successive appearance at the Olympics, it will be third straight Olympic Games for Deepika in Tokyo 2021.

Indian archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das to tie knot on June 30, pre-wedding rituals begin

Indian star achers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari are all set to tie the knot on Tuesday at Morabadi in Ranchi.

The wedding is expected to be a low-key affair with masks, sanitisers and all the strict social distancing measures to be followed  in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The rituals for the wedding of the two international archers have already begun.

Commenting on her wedding, Deepika revealed that only 60 invitation cards have been printed for the occassion, while the guests will be arriving at the banquet hall for the reception in two batches. 

"Mask, sanitisers will be given out to the guests on their arrival. We have made elaborate arrangements, booked a big banquet hall so that social distancing is properly maintained..We have divided our guests into two batches. In the first lot, from 5.30 to 7pm, there will be 50 and rest 50 will come in the second lot. Our family members will stay at home till the time the guests are around," Deepika told PTI.

Archers Association of India's (AAI) newly-elected president and former Jharkhand chief minister, Arjun Munda is expected to attend the wedding.

Deepika and Atanu had been engaged since 2018. 

On a professional note, Das was a part of the Indian men's archery team that clinched silver at the 2019 World Championships and secured quota for the Tokyo Olympics, which has now been postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus crises.

Deepika, on the other hand, qualified in the women's section for the Olympics Games through the Continental Olympic Qualifiers.

The Indian women's archery team will have last chance to secure a team quota via the World Cup ahead of the Olympics in July next year.

While Das will make his second successive appearance at the Olympics, it will be third straight Olympic Games for Deepika.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

