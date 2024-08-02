Indian Athlete Dutee Chand Supports Imane Khelif Amid Gender Debate After Controversial Olympic Win

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has expressed support for Algerian boxer Imane Khelif amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Khelif’s recent bout at the Paris Olympics. The dispute erupted during the women’s 60kg pre-quarterfinals on August 1, when Italian fighter Angela Carini withdrew from her match against Khelif after just 46 seconds, claiming that a punch from Khelif was too painful to continue. This sudden end to the fight has ignited a heated debate on social media, with some critics questioning the fairness of the match and labeling Khelif as "biologically male" and a "transgender" athlete.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its decision to permit both female athletes to compete, despite the controversy. The IOC stated that the athletes were facing backlash due to arbitrary decisions rather than any intrinsic unfairness.

The IBA's decision has sparked confusion and debate. Khelif and Lin’s disqualifications were announced without detailed explanations, leaving many questions unanswered. Khelif’s case has drawn particular attention as she prepares to fight again on August 3, with a potential victory guaranteeing her a bronze medal in the 66kg category and a chance to compete for higher honors.

Dutee Chand, who has faced similar issues in her career, has spoken out against the controversy. Chand, known for her challenge to the IOC's regulations on athletes with high testosterone levels, has previously contested a rule barring such athletes from competition. In 2014, she won a case against the IOC’s regulations, arguing that natural variations in hormone levels do not necessarily provide an athletic advantage.

"I challenged the IOC's rule on high testosterone levels at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in 2014," Chand said in an interview. "It was determined that hormone levels do not enhance athletic performance. I endured significant controversy regarding my gender at that time. Now, with Angela Carini’s withdrawal and subsequent complaints about Imane Khelif’s testosterone levels, it's unjust to fuel this debate on social media. Athletes are rigorously tested, and it is unfair to create controversy based on such matters."

Imane Khelif To Face Luca Anna Hamori Tomorrow

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will fight in the women’s welterweight quarter-finals on Saturday. She advanced after a controversial first-round win over Italy’s Angela Carini on Thursday. On August 3, Khelif will face Luca Anna Hamori of Hungary at 5:22 PM local time (11:22 AM ET / 8:22 AM PT). Hamori reached the quarter-finals by defeating Australia’s Marissa Williamson in the Round of 16.