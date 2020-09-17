हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chess Olympiad

Indian chess team celebrates its Olympiad victory with a unique Twitter chat

On August 30, the Indian team created history by winning its first-ever gold in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad. 

Indian chess team celebrates its Olympiad victory with a unique Twitter chat

The Indian chess team recently made its country proud by clinching the gold medal at the first-ever FIDE online Chess Olympiad last month. This weekend, the team celebrated its victory with a special Twitter chat using the service’s new conversation settings. 

The exclusive chat, which was hosted by the vice-captain Srinath Narayanan and the comic Samay Raina, saw light-hearted conversations with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, captain Vidit Gujrathi  along with the other members of the Indian team including Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika ,Vantika Agrawal, Nihal Sarin, Divya Deshmukh, Praggnanandhaa and Bhakti Kulkarni

The winning team talked about its Chess Olympiad experience and also shared some tips for budding chess players, on how to prepare for a tournament as big as the Olympiad. The chat also saw the participation of another eminent Indian player, Adhiban Baskaran and streamer Sagar Shah.

On August 30, the Indian team created history by winning its first-ever gold in the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad. This was the first time International Chess Federation (FIDE) was holding the Olympiad in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chat started off with some smooth ‘opening moves’ by Srinath  and Samay and quickly progressed to an engaging session of banter between the participants. The chat also saw members of the team sharing their thoughts about some significant developments in the game. 

During the chat, Vishwanathan Anand was asked about his views on FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich’s suggestion of staging a Champions series between India and Russia. In his reply, the Indian chess legend said that he liked the idea and it is on the lines of similar series of matches Russia has played against many other teams, including China.

The Grandmaster was also asked about his opinion on one of the most interesting new trends in the tabletop game, that of streaming, by Samay, who is an accomplished chess streamer himself. Vishwanathan Anand answered by saying that he was supportive of the development, which would help attract a newer demographic to the game.

The players sharing their experiences, their favorite moments as well as their journey throughout the tournament in general, were some of the other key highlights of this memorable chat:

 

 

India and Russia became the co-champions after the game was halted due to the internet outage.

Tags:
Chess OlympiadFIDEViswanathan AnandSrinath NarayananIndian chess team
Next
Story

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Leh
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M15S

India is committed to protect its sovereignty: Rajnath Singh