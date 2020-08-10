Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh diagnosed with coronavirus

Indian men's hockey team striker Mandeep Singh has become the latest player from the team to test positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Confirming the news, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said that Mandeep along with 20 other players underwent tests for COVID-19 and the striker has been diagnosed with the pandemic.

The SAI, however, revealed that the 25-year-old striker is asymptomatic and is being administered treatment by doctors along with five other players who previously tested positive for coronavirus.

"Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian Men's Hockey team, who was given the Covid test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested Covid positive, but is asymptomatic,"the SAI said in an official statement.

"He is being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who have tested positive,"the statement added.

Last week, men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak were also tested positive for coronavirus upon their arrival for training camp at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru.

The men's hockey team national camp is due to begin on August 20.

As a proactive step, SAI had made it mandatory for all athletes, who reported back to the camp, to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival.