Indian Olympic Association Forms 3-Member Ad Hoc Committee To Oversee Matters Of Suspended WFI

On December 21, the day Singh assumed the role of WFI president, he declared that national trials for wrestling in the U-15 and U-20 categories would be conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda before the conclusion of this year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 05:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Following the suspension of the newly elected administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday constituted a three-member ad hoc committee tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the WFI. As per the reports, the committee will be chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who holds the position of president in the Wushu Association of India. The other two members include MM Somaya, an Olympian in hockey, and former international badminton player Manjusha Kanwar.

Sports ministry suspended the Sanjay Singh-led new WFI body three days after the elections over the announcement to hold U15 and U20 nationals and has asked IOA to establish a temporary panel to oversee the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On December 21, the day Singh assumed the role of WFI president, he declared that national trials for wrestling in the U-15 and U-20 categories would be conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda before the conclusion of this year.

The ministry in its statement, had said: "This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.

