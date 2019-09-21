close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
World Wrestling Championships

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia secures quota for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India wrestler Deepak Punia on Sunday became the fourth athele from the country to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after booking his place in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Wrestling Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazhakstan on Saturday. 

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia secures quota for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India wrestler Deepak Punia on Sunday became the fourth athele from the country to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after booking his place in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Wrestling Championship at Nur Sultan, Kazhakstan on Saturday. 

The junior world champion entered the last-four of the World Wrestling Championships after sweeping past Carlos Mendez of Colombia 7-6 in the quater-final bout of the men's  86-kg freestyle category.

Punia will now lock horns with Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland for a berth in the summit showdown of the prestigious tournament. 

En route to the semi-finals, Punia had also eased past Tajikistan's Kodirov Bakhodur 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinal bout and defeated Kazhakstan's Adilet Davlumbayev 8-6  in the opening bout. 

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat,  Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia all secured their berth in the Tokyo Olympics after winning bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Tags:
World Wrestling ChampionshipsDeepak PuniaVinesh Phogat
Next
Story

Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari's Singapore charge but Mercedes on top

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 21th September 2019