India's Avinash Sable secures Olympic berth in men's 3000m steeplechase

Doha: Avinash Sable secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men`s 3000m steeplechase after finishing 13th in the final of World Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The qualifying cut-off was 8:22.00 and Sable completed in 8:21.37, setting a new national record.Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sable for his achievement.

"Our #TOPSAthlete #AvinashSable has secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics in men`s 3000m steeplechase after finishing the final at the World #Athletics C`ships in 13th place in a time of 8:21.37 which was within the qualifying cutoff of 8:22.00. Many congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AvinashSable set a new national record breaking his own NR of 8:25.23 set in the heats of this event. This is the 4th time in the last one year he`s broken the NR established by Gopal Saini in 1981. Many congratulations!"