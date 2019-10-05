close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics 2020

India's Avinash Sable secures Olympic berth in men's 3000m steeplechase

The qualifying cut-off was 8:22.00 and Sable completed in 8:21.37, setting a new national record.Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sable for his achievement.

India&#039;s Avinash Sable secures Olympic berth in men&#039;s 3000m steeplechase

Doha: Avinash Sable secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in men`s 3000m steeplechase after finishing 13th in the final of World Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The qualifying cut-off was 8:22.00 and Sable completed in 8:21.37, setting a new national record.Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Sable for his achievement.

"Our #TOPSAthlete #AvinashSable has secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics in men`s 3000m steeplechase after finishing the final at the World #Athletics C`ships in 13th place in a time of 8:21.37 which was within the qualifying cutoff of 8:22.00. Many congratulations!" SAI tweeted.

In another tweet, SAI wrote: "#AvinashSable set a new national record breaking his own NR of 8:25.23 set in the heats of this event. This is the 4th time in the last one year he`s broken the NR established by Gopal Saini in 1981. Many congratulations!" 

 

 

Tags:
Tokyo Olympics 2020Avinash SableIndia
Next
Story

Indiana Pacers pip Sacramento Kings in India's NBA debut

Must Watch

PT6M20S

Special report on Hepatitis B; Know about the symptoms