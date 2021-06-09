India's big leap towards hosting Olympics, Ahmedabad invites bidders to start mega project

India's ambition to host Olympics took a forward push, when Ahmedabad's city development authority invited proposals from consultants to decide the way forward to conduct the showpiece event.

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) also shared a newspaper advertisement in this regard, which read: "…Technically sound and experienced consulting engineering firms for appointment of technical assistance consultant/ agency for assessment of sports and non sports venues and city infrastructure for hosting the Olympic Games.”

The ambitious project will be executed by AUDA along with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the state government.

A report in The Indian Express quoted the AUDA chairman, Mukesh Kumar, confirming the same.

“With the aim of making Ahmedabad an international sports destination that can host events like Olympics, Asiad and Commonwealth Games, the consultants will be asked to identify infrastructural gaps, requirements for international sports events and a way forward.”

The details of the tender are also available on an e-procurement website managed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GNFC).

The report also mentioned AUDA executive engineer Jatin Kapadiya stating that the last date to apply is June 24 and the preliminary and the technical stage bidding will start from the following day.

The big leap of India towards hosting Olympics comes just three months after the push comes three months after world’s largest cricket venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

After Tokyo this year, Paris will host Olympics in 2024, while the next edition will be played in Los Angeles in 2028.

Meanwhile, in March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the capital city will bid to host the 2048 Olympics.

The mega-project in Motera cost around Rs 800 crore and has a capacity to fill the 1.13-lakh audience. The cricket stadium which is a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is spread over 215 acres.

Besides the venue also has 55 rooms in the clubhouse, a 3D mini theatre in the complex, an Olympic-size swimming pool, completely-equiped gymnasium, steam and sauna, and squash courts.