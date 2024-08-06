Paris Olympics 2024: Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra showcased his world-class form at the Paris 2024 Olympics by qualifying for the javelin throw final with an impressive throw of 89.34 meters. The throw, achieved during the Group B qualification round at Stade de France on Monday, is Chopra’s best performance at a global championship and his second-best throw overall, following his 89.94-meter record set at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Chopra’s qualification came on his very first attempt, demonstrating his remarkable consistency and skill. This outstanding performance highlights his preparation and focus as he gears up for the final. Earlier in the year, Chopra had already demonstrated his prowess with a throw of 88.36 meters in Doha and a victory at the Paavo Nurmi Games with a throw of 85.97 meters.

In the Group A qualification round, fellow Indian athlete Kishore Jena achieved a throw of 80.73 meters. Although this was a solid effort, it did not meet the automatic qualification mark of 84 meters required to secure a place in the final. Nevertheless, Jena's participation adds valuable experience and competitive spirit to the Indian javelin throw contingent.

The qualification event also saw impressive performances from other athletes. Kenya’s Julius Yego and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch secured their spots in the final with throws of 85.97 meters and 85.63 meters, respectively. Germany’s Julian Weber also qualified automatically with a throw of 87.76 meters. Notably, athletes who surpassed the 84-meter mark automatically progressed to the final, showcasing the high level of competition in this event.

As Chopra prepares for the final, his performance in the qualification round has set a high standard and generated considerable excitement among fans. His ability to deliver under pressure will be crucial as he looks to defend his Olympic title and add another gold medal to his illustrious career. The final promises to be a thrilling showdown with Chopra aiming to continue his exceptional form and secure victory at the Paris Olympics.