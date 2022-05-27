हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa faces defeat in Chessable Masters final against China's Ding Liren

The Chinese had won the first set and forced Praggnanandhaa to face a must-win situation in the second set which the Indian managed to bounce back. Despite losing the match, it was a remarkable performance by Praggnanandhaa.

Source/Twitter

After a successful campaign in the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa lost to China's Ding Liren in the final on Friday. The last encounter of the final match saw Ding getting a 49-move deciding victory. A clear rating favourite, Ding Liren of China defeated the Praggnanandhaa in the final match's tiebreaks, taking a 2.5-1.5 lead after the opening day of the match on Thursday.

The Chinese had won the first set and forced Praggnanandhaa to face a must-win situation in the second set which the Indian managed to bounce back. Despite losing the match, it was a remarkable performance by Praggnanandhaa.

India's 16-year-old Chess prodigy had defeated China's Wei Yi in the quarter-finals of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.
Notably, the Indian Grandmaster had also defeated World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. It was Praggnanandhaa's second victory over Carlsen in just three months. 

