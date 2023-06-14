topStoriesenglish2621710
INDONESIA OPEN 2023

Indonesia Open 2023: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth Match LIVE Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch In India?

Checkout the LIVE streaming details of Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth Indonesia Open 2023 match below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian shuttlers enjoyed successful outings on Day 2 of the Indonesia Open 2023, with three of them advancing to the Round of 16. Kidambi Srikanth beat China’s Lu Guanug Zu 21-13, 21-19 and Lakshya Sen overcame Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 21-13. Priyanshu Rajawat got a walkover from World No. 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Sen will face Srikanth next, while Rajawat will be up against the winner of the match between World No. 39 Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittnghus of Denmark and local shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who is ranked No. 2 in the world. (BAI Announces Squad For Badminton Asia Junior Championships)

H.S. Prannoy will also be in action in the Round of 16 against World No. 16 Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong). P.V. Sindhu will meet World No. 3 Tai Tzu-Ying (Taiwan) while Shetty and Rankireddy will face Zhou Haodong and He Ji Ting (China) in the Round of 16 as well.

Checkout the LIVE streaming details here:

Where can you watch Indonesia Open 2023 Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth Match in India?

The Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth match will broadcasted on Sports18 TV channel.

Where can you LIVE stream Indonesia Open 2023 Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth Match in India?

The Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth match can be LIVE streamed on JioCinema.

When will the  Indonesia Open 2023 Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth match take place?

The Indonesia Open 2023 Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth match will be played on Wednesday (June 14).

