International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal SHOT DEAD during tournament in Jalandhar

In a horrific incident, international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday (March 14) evening by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said.

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report.

According to sources, four-five miscreants ambushed Sandeep Nangal and opened fire.

Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player. They said further investigation was underway.

Notably, a disturbing video is surfacing in social media in which one can see a series of bullets have been fired from distance. Spectators at the tournament were seen fleeing from the spot.

Meanwhile, netizens are speculating that Nangal was looking after the major league Kabaddi federation and there was a possible rift between him and the federation or maybe with the clubs.

Nangal was a professional Kabaddi player and has played in the stopper position. He had started his career playing state-level matches and was known as 'Gladiator' by his fans. He had ruled the Kabaddi world for more than a decade and played in Canada, the USA, UK, other than Punjab.